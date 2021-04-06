OU men's tennis: Sooners sweep UT-Arlington, 4-0, in final home match of season

No. 20 Oklahoma (10-10) swept UT-Arlington (6-9), 4-0, Tuesday afternoon in Norman in their final home match of the spring.
Going out with a bang. #Sooners shut out UT-Arlington in the home finale!#WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/Oc1IpzWRSy— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) April 6, 2021
The Sooners dominated doubles once again starting with the No. 28 ranked duo of sophomore Alex Martinez and freshman Nathan Han, who won 6-3 over Alejandro Hayen and Alan Sau Franco. Senior Jake Van Emburgh and junior Mason Beiler finished off Miguel Cabrera and Angel Diaz, 6-4, to give the Sooners the doubles point and the 1-0 lead.
The third doubles match stopped after the point, and saw senior Max Stewart and sophomore Mark Mandlik trailing, 5-4, to Nick Beamish and Solan Caffarena.
OU continued its strong day into singles play with freshman Welsh Hotard dominating Diachi Akiyoshi, 6-3 and 6-1, to give the Sooners the 2-0 lead. Martinez finished second, beating Cabrera 6-2 and 6-3 to move OU to one point from the win with a 3-0 lead. Big 12 Co-Player of the Week No. 111-ranked Beiler finished off the win with a 6-3 and 6-3 victory over Diaz.
The other three matches stopped after the Beiler win. Van Emburgh took the first set ,6-3, over Sau Franco, but trailed 4-2 in the second set. Han won his first set, 7-6 ,over Hayen, and led, 2-1, in the second set. Mandlik dropped his first set, 7-6, to Caffarena, but led, 3-1, in the second set.
OU will be back in action at 3 p.m. CT on Friday, April 9 in Austin. The Sooners lost their first matchup to Texas, 4-3, in Norman on March 7. The match can be viewed on the Longhorn Network.
