OU men's tennis: Sooners sweep UT-Arlington, 4-0, in final home match of season

Mark Mandlik and Jake Van Emburgh

Then-freshman Mark Mandlik and then-junior Jake Van Emburgh during a doubles match against San Diego on Feb. 9, 2020.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

No. 20 Oklahoma (10-10) swept UT-Arlington (6-9), 4-0, Tuesday afternoon in Norman in their final home match of the spring.

The Sooners dominated doubles once again starting with the No. 28 ranked duo of sophomore Alex Martinez and freshman Nathan Han, who won 6-3 over Alejandro Hayen and Alan Sau Franco. Senior Jake Van Emburgh and junior Mason Beiler finished off Miguel Cabrera and Angel Diaz, 6-4, to give the Sooners the doubles point and the 1-0 lead.

The third doubles match stopped after the point, and saw senior Max Stewart and sophomore Mark Mandlik trailing, 5-4, to Nick Beamish and Solan Caffarena.

OU continued its strong day into singles play with freshman Welsh Hotard dominating Diachi Akiyoshi, 6-3 and 6-1, to give the Sooners the 2-0 lead. Martinez finished second, beating Cabrera 6-2 and 6-3 to move OU to one point from the win with a 3-0 lead. Big 12 Co-Player of the Week No. 111-ranked Beiler finished off the win with a 6-3 and 6-3 victory over Diaz.

The other three matches stopped after the Beiler win. Van Emburgh took the first set ,6-3, over Sau Franco, but trailed 4-2 in the second set. Han won his first set, 7-6 ,over Hayen, and led, 2-1, in the second set. Mandlik dropped his first set, 7-6, to Caffarena, but led, 3-1, in the second set.

OU will be back in action at 3 p.m. CT on Friday, April 9 in Austin. The Sooners lost their first matchup to Texas, 4-3, in Norman on March 7. The match can be viewed on the Longhorn Network.

