OU men's tennis: Sooners shine as fall slate ramps up with 3 consecutive tournaments

One week after starting its fall slate, Oklahoma’s season ramped up with three tournaments in as many days last week.
On Thursday, junior Baptiste Anselmo and senior Mason Beiler took part in the Battle in the Bay tournament in San Francisco, California. Both punched their ticket into the round of 16 on day one, with Anselmo defeating UCSB’s Phillip Jordan in two sets, 7-6 (2) and 6-1.
Beiler battled with UC Berkeley's Carl Emil Overbeck through three sets, eventually coming out on top, 6-3, 5-7, 10-5. He also defeated No. 124 ranked Yuta Kikuchi from UC Berkeley, earning his first ranked win of the season. The pair also earned a doubles win over USC by the score of 8-2 in day two of competition.
Friday night marked the start of the Lakes Invite in Frisco, Texas, for three Sooners. Sophomore Nathan Han opened the weekend with a win over Rice University's Dylan Heap in two sets, 6-3 and 7-6. Junior Justin Schlageter earned his first win in two sets, defeating Rice’s Campbell Salmon, 6-3 and 6-3.
Sophomore Welsh Hotard also took care of business, defeating Rice’s Trinity Grear in three sets, 6-7, 6-2, 7-6, to secure the singles sweep in night one for OU.
Sooners close opening night at the Lakes Invite by going undefeated in singles (3-0). Han, Schlageter and Hotard all record victories! Round two tomorrow at noon!— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) September 18, 2021
The Sooners finished competition in Frisco with a sweep of their opponents on Saturday. Hotard and Schlageter opened the day with a doubles victory, taking down Rice’s Heap and Salmon, 8-3. Han paired with Baylor’s Ethan Muza to take on and beat Rice’s Grear and Wes Barnett, 8-5.
Han began singles play by defeating Texas Tech’s Isaac Arevalo in two sets, 6-4 and 6-2. After dropping the second set, Schlageter picked up a win over Texas Tech’s Franco Ribero, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2. Hotard closed the day with a win over Texas Tech’s Francisco Vittar, 6-4 and 6-2.
A Saturday 𝘀𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗽! 🧹The #Sooners finished 5-0 on the day at the Lakes Invite. Check out the scores ⤵️. (thread)#WeAreOU— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) September 18, 2021
Junior Mark Mandlik and freshman Jordan Hasson opened their weekend of competition at the Milwaukee Classic on Saturday. Mandlik started the day by advancing to the round of 16 with a huge upset over No. 2 ranked Vito Tonejc of DePaul, handily defeating him in two sets, 6-1 and 6-4. He followed that up by defeating USC’s Peter Makk, 6-2 and 7-6 (4) to advance to the quarterfinals.
Hasson saw success of his own, opening his weekend with a win against MSU’s Graydon Lair in two sets, 6-3 and 6-1. He started Sunday in Milwaukee with another win over DePaul’s Marino Jakic in two sets, 6-2 and 6-4. He then beat Navy’s Gavin Segraves, 6-4 in both sets, to advance to the back draw finals. Mandlik and Hasson also took home a doubles win against Wisconsin’s Lenard Soha and Robin Parts, 6-4.
Back in Frisco, Hotard and Muza opened Sunday with a tight doubles win over Texas Tech’s Vittar and Takeyasu Sekiguchi, 8-6. Han and Schlageter followed suit with an 8-6 victory of their own against Texas Tech’s Arevalo and Ribero.
Han notched this second-straight weekend of undefeated singles play after defeating SMU’s Caleb Chakravarthi, 6-3 in both sets. Hotard also went undefeated this weekend, closing the show for the Sooners with a 7-6 and 6-3 win over SMU’s Adam Neff.
The trio of Han, Hotard, and Schlageter combined for a total of eight wins in nine singles matches, along with four victories on the doubles circuit. This weekend now puts the three at a combined 15-3 for the season.
Monday morning in Milwaukee showcased the back draw finals match between Hasson and Arizona’s Nick Lagaev. Hasson took the first two sets, 6-4 and 6-3, to end his and the Sooners’ weekend on top.
Up next, the Sooners will travel to Lubbock, Texas, to compete in the Lubbock Futures tournament beginning Sunday, Sept. 26.
