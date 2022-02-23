 Skip to main content
OU men's tennis: Sooners rise to No. 19 in latest USTA rankings, fall to No. 20 in ITA rankings

  • Updated
  • 0
Alex Martinez

Junior Alex Martinez during the match against Nebraska on Jan. 23

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma (10-1) moved to No. 19 in the latest United States Tennis Association rankings, while it fell one spot to No. 20 in the International Tennis Association poll on Wednesday.

In the Sooners’ latest matches, they took down Alabama (3-6) 6-1 and Drake (1-7) 7-0. Their only loss this season came at then-No. 18 Mississippi on Jan. 29, and the Rebels have since moved up to No. 11.

Individually, four Sooners were ranked in the latest ITA rankings. Senior Mason Beiler came in at No. 45, while junior Alex Martinez was at the No. 53 spot in singles play. Junior Mark Mandlik was one place behind Martinez at No. 54, and freshman Jordan Hasson rounded out the group at No. 83.

Next, the Sooners will face off against No. 14 Texas A&M at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, in Norman. 

