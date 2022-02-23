OU men's tennis: Sooners rise to No. 19 in latest USTA rankings, fall to No. 20 in ITA rankings

Oklahoma (10-1) moved to No. 19 in the latest United States Tennis Association rankings, while it fell one spot to No. 20 in the International Tennis Association poll on Wednesday.
Climbing up to No. 1️⃣9️⃣ in the latest USTA rankings 📈#WeAreOU https://t.co/pF62NKteDe— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) February 23, 2022
Checking in at No. 2️⃣0️⃣ in the latest @ITA_Tennis rankings! #WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/d06wMO5Otf— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) February 23, 2022
In the Sooners’ latest matches, they took down Alabama (3-6) 6-1 and Drake (1-7) 7-0. Their only loss this season came at then-No. 18 Mississippi on Jan. 29, and the Rebels have since moved up to No. 11.
Individually, four Sooners were ranked in the latest ITA rankings. Senior Mason Beiler came in at No. 45, while junior Alex Martinez was at the No. 53 spot in singles play. Junior Mark Mandlik was one place behind Martinez at No. 54, and freshman Jordan Hasson rounded out the group at No. 83.
Next, the Sooners will face off against No. 14 Texas A&M at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, in Norman.
