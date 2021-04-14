OU men's tennis: Sooners rise to No. 19 in latest ITA rankings, enter top 20 for 1st time in 2021 season

Oklahoma (10-12, 1-3 Big 12) jumped up two spots to No. 19 in the ITA rankings on Wednesday.
#Sooners ⬆️ two spots in the rankings and into the top 20! OU set for Bedlam on Sunday at #22 OSU.#WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/00DTaC5AgX— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) April 14, 2021
The ranking marks the first time this season the Sooners are in the top 20 and their seventh-straight week being ranked. Oklahoma went 1-2 last week, starting with a 4-0 sweep of UT-Arlington before falling, 5-2, to both No. 6 Texas and No. 7 TCU.
The duo of sophomore Alex Martinez and freshman Nathan Han dropped from No. 28 to No. 46 after going 1-2 last week. They are now 11-6 on the season and 2-2 against ranked teams.
Junior Mason Beiler made a big jump, going from No. 111 to No. 73 in singles play. He also went 1-2 last week, but narrowly lost to No. 10 Alastair Gray, 6-0, 3-5 and 5-7. Beiler is 15-13 on the season now while going 2-5 against ranked opponents. Senior Jake Van Emburgh fell from No. 108 to No. 123 after going 0-2 last week. Van Emburgh is 8-12 on the season and 2-7 against ranked opponents.
The Sooners will round out the season at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, April 18 against No. 20 Oklahoma State in Stillwater. Oklahoma lost the teams’ first meeting in Norman, 4-2, on March 12.
