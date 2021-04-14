You are the owner of this article.
OU men's tennis: Sooners rise to No. 19 in latest ITA rankings, enter top 20 for 1st time in 2021 season

Alex Martinez

Then-freshman Alex Martinez during a doubles match against San Diego on Feb. 9, 2020.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma (10-12, 1-3 Big 12) jumped up two spots to No. 19 in the ITA rankings on Wednesday.

The ranking marks the first time this season the Sooners are in the top 20 and their seventh-straight week being ranked. Oklahoma went 1-2 last week, starting with a 4-0 sweep of UT-Arlington before falling, 5-2, to both No. 6 Texas and No. 7 TCU.

The duo of sophomore Alex Martinez and freshman Nathan Han dropped from No. 28 to No. 46 after going 1-2 last week. They are now 11-6 on the season and 2-2 against ranked teams.

Junior Mason Beiler made a big jump, going from No. 111 to No. 73 in singles play. He also went 1-2 last week, but narrowly lost to No. 10 Alastair Gray, 6-0, 3-5 and 5-7. Beiler is 15-13 on the season now while going 2-5 against ranked opponents. Senior Jake Van Emburgh fell from No. 108 to No. 123 after going 0-2 last week. Van Emburgh is 8-12 on the season and 2-7 against ranked opponents.

The Sooners will round out the season at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, April 18 against No. 20 Oklahoma State in Stillwater. Oklahoma lost the teams’ first meeting in Norman, 4-2, on March 12.

