OU men's tennis: Sooners rise to No. 19 in latest ITA rankings after wins over Wichita State, Arkansas

  • Updated
Mason Beiler

Senior Mason Beiler during the match against Nebraska on Jan. 23

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma (8-1) moved up three spots to No. 19 in the latest International Tennis Association rankings released Wednesday.

In the Sooners’ most recent matchups, they took down Wichita State (4-2) 6-1 and Arkansas (6-2) 5-2. Their lone loss this season came against then-No. 18 Mississippi, and the Rebels have since moved up to No. 15.

In the first singles rankings of the season, four Sooners entered the top-85. Senior Mason Beiler topped the list at No. 45, while junior Alex Martinez came in at No. 53. Junior Mark Mandlik is one spot behind Martinez at No. 54, and freshman Jordan Hasson rounded out the group at No. 83.

Next, the Sooners will face off against Alabama at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, in Norman. 

