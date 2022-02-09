OU men's tennis: Sooners rise to No. 19 in latest ITA rankings after wins over Wichita State, Arkansas

Oklahoma (8-1) moved up three spots to No. 19 in the latest International Tennis Association rankings released Wednesday.
𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸 𝗯𝘆 𝗯𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸 🧱#Sooners check into the latest @ITA_Tennis poll at No. 19 and tally four singles rankings in the top 85 — the most since 2017!#WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/1tWlWFMydD— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) February 9, 2022
In the Sooners’ most recent matchups, they took down Wichita State (4-2) 6-1 and Arkansas (6-2) 5-2. Their lone loss this season came against then-No. 18 Mississippi, and the Rebels have since moved up to No. 15.
In the first singles rankings of the season, four Sooners entered the top-85. Senior Mason Beiler topped the list at No. 45, while junior Alex Martinez came in at No. 53. Junior Mark Mandlik is one spot behind Martinez at No. 54, and freshman Jordan Hasson rounded out the group at No. 83.
Next, the Sooners will face off against Alabama at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.