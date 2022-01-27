OU men's tennis: Sooners rise 2 spots to No. 22 in latest ITA rankings

Oklahoma (5-0) moved up two spots to No. 22 in the most recent International Tennis Association rankings on Wednesday.
𝗖𝗹𝗶𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 ⬆️#Sooners check in at No. 22 in the latest @ITA_Tennis poll, jumping two spots!#WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/20e9rWMtnH— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) January 26, 2022
In the Sooners’ most recent matchups, they shut out Abilene Christian (0-5) in a 7-0 sweep and defeated Nebraska (1-2) 5-2 to remain undefeated. Those matches concluded a five-match season opening homestand in which OU swept Incarnate Word and Bryant and bested Purdue.
In doubles play, junior Alex Martinez and sophomore Welsh Hotard continue to roll through their opponents. Their undefeated record is a result of their high-level play. In singles, No. 31-ranked senior Mason Beiler and No. 49-ranked junior Mark Mandlik are also undefeated.
Next, the Sooners hit the road to take on Mississippi at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29 in Oxford.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.