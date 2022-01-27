 Skip to main content
OU men's tennis: Sooners rise 2 spots to No. 22 in latest ITA rankings

  • Updated
  • 0
Mason Beiler

Senior Mason Beiler during the match against Nebraska on Jan. 23

 Megan O'Donnell/The Daily

Oklahoma (5-0) moved up two spots to No. 22 in the most recent International Tennis Association rankings on Wednesday.

In the Sooners’ most recent matchups, they shut out Abilene Christian (0-5) in a 7-0 sweep and defeated Nebraska (1-2) 5-2 to remain undefeated. Those matches concluded a five-match season opening homestand in which OU swept Incarnate Word and Bryant and bested Purdue.

In doubles play, junior Alex Martinez and sophomore Welsh Hotard continue to roll through their opponents. Their undefeated record is a result of their high-level play. In singles, No. 31-ranked senior Mason Beiler and No. 49-ranked junior Mark Mandlik are also undefeated.

Next, the Sooners hit the road to take on Mississippi at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29 in Oxford.

