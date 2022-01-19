 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU men's tennis: Sooners remain at No. 24 in latest ITA rankings

  • Updated
  • 0
Mark Mandlik and Jake Van Emburgh

Then-freshman Mark Mandlik and then-junior Jake Van Emburgh during a doubles match against San Diego on Feb. 9, 2020.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma (3-0) remained at No. 24 in the latest ITA rankings on Wednesday. 

The Sooners opened their season with two shutout wins over Incarnate Word (0-1) and Bryant (0-3), and only allowed a single point in their victory over Purdue (0-2). 

In doubles play, junior Alex Martinez and sophomore Welsh Hotard have been nothing short of dominant. As a duo, they are undefeated in their matches this season. In singles play, No. 31-ranked senior Mason Beiler and No.49-junior Mark Mandlik are undefeated. 

The Sooners are back in action at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, when they take on Abilene Christian in Norman. 

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments