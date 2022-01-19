OU men's tennis: Sooners remain at No. 24 in latest ITA rankings

Oklahoma (3-0) remained at No. 24 in the latest ITA rankings on Wednesday.
𝗦𝘁𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴.The #Sooners are ranked No. 24 in the latest @ITA_Tennis release!#WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/eIGe9uvE9Z— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) January 19, 2022
The Sooners opened their season with two shutout wins over Incarnate Word (0-1) and Bryant (0-3), and only allowed a single point in their victory over Purdue (0-2).
In doubles play, junior Alex Martinez and sophomore Welsh Hotard have been nothing short of dominant. As a duo, they are undefeated in their matches this season. In singles play, No. 31-ranked senior Mason Beiler and No.49-junior Mark Mandlik are undefeated.
The Sooners are back in action at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, when they take on Abilene Christian in Norman.
