OU men's tennis: Sooners move up to No. 24 in latest ITA Rankings

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Mark Mandlik and Jake Van Emburgh

Then-freshman Mark Mandlik and then-junior Jake Van Emburgh during a doubles match against San Diego on Feb. 9, 2020.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma (10-14, 1-4 Big 12) moved up two spots to No. 24 in the weekly ITA Rankings.

The move marks the ninth-straight week that the Sooners have been ranked. Oklahoma lost in the first round of the Big 12 tournament to No. 7 TCU, 4-0, in Waco last week.

In doubles rankings, the duo of sophomore Alex Martinez and freshman Nathan Han moved up 11 spots to No. 35 despite not competing against TCU.

In singles rankings, junior Mason Beiler fell three spots to No. 73 this week. Beiler lost his first set to No. 19 Luc Fomba, 6-2, before bouncing back and taking the second set, 6-3, against TCU. He was leading 2-1 in the third set when the match was stopped.

Senior Jake Van Emburgh moved up 17 spots this week to No. 85. He won his first set, 7-5, over No. 12 Alastair Gray from TCU and was tied three apiece in the second set when the match was stopped.

OU will await its seeding for the NCAA Tournament, which will be announced on Monday, May 3.

