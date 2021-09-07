OU men's tennis: Sooners' Mason Beiler, Nathan Han, Alex Martinez recognized in ITA preseason rankings

Oklahoma men’s tennis had three members listed on the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s preseason rankings, the team announced on Tuesday.
𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙞𝙣‼️#WeAreOU | #ITARankings pic.twitter.com/LGsLPJzB2t— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) September 7, 2021
Senior Mason Beiler checked in at No. 46 in singles, while sophomore Nathan Han & junior Alex Martinez were near the top of the doubles list at No. 13. Martinez also cracked the singles list at No. 102.
Those three will also be competing in the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa starting Oct. 6. Beiler will be competing in the singles main draw and Han and Martinez will be a part of the doubles main draw. Martinez will also represent the Sooners in the singles qualifying draw as well.
Beiler is the only returning OU player who finished last season ranked, wrapping up his spring campaign at No. 50. The Sooners will open their fall regular season at the Battle of the South tournament on Sept. 10 in Destin, Florida.
