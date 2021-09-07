You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU men's tennis: Sooners' Mason Beiler, Nathan Han, Alex Martinez recognized in ITA preseason rankings

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Alex Martinez

Then-freshman Alex Martinez during a doubles match against San Diego on Feb. 9, 2020.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma men’s tennis had three members listed on the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s preseason rankings, the team announced on Tuesday.

Senior Mason Beiler checked in at No. 46 in singles, while sophomore Nathan Han & junior Alex Martinez were near the top of the doubles list at No. 13. Martinez also cracked the singles list at No. 102.

Those three will also be competing in the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa starting Oct. 6. Beiler will be competing in the singles main draw and Han and Martinez will be a part of the doubles main draw. Martinez will also represent the Sooners in the singles qualifying draw as well.

Beiler is the only returning OU player who finished last season ranked, wrapping up his spring campaign at No. 50. The Sooners will open their fall regular season at the Battle of the South tournament on Sept. 10 in Destin, Florida. 

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments