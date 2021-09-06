OU men's tennis: Sooners' Mason Beiler, Nathan Han, Alex Martinez qualify for ITA All-American Championships

Three members of the OU men’s tennis team will be competing at the ITA All-American Championships on Oct. 6 in Tulsa, the team announced on Monday.
Three #Sooners qualify for the 𝙢𝙖𝙞𝙣 𝙙𝙧𝙖𝙬 of the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Okla., Oct. 6!Beiler will represent OU in the singles main draw, with Han/Martinez playing doubles! Han and Martinez will also compete in the singles qualifying draw.#WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/dg7MFKxhO8— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) September 6, 2021
Senior Mason Beiler will be representing the Sooners in the singles main draw, while Nathan Han & Alex Martinez, a sophomore and junior, respectively, will be competing in the doubles main draw. Both Han & Martinez will be competing in the singles qualifying draw as well.
Beiler is coming off of a 17-14 record in his spring 2021 campaign, putting his collegiate overall record at 49-33. The duo of Han & Martinez was one of OU’s four doubles teams with a winning record last season, while also boasting the best winning percentage on the team at 61.11 percent.
Since the ITA tournament’s inception in 1979, Oklahoma’s highest finish in men’s singles or doubles has been runner-up, accomplished by both Andrei Daescu in 2009 & Guillermo Alcorta in 2013.
The Sooners will open their fall regular season at the Battle of the South tournament on Sept. 10 in Destin, Florida.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.