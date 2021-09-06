You are the owner of this article.
OU men's tennis: Sooners' Mason Beiler, Nathan Han, Alex Martinez qualify for ITA All-American Championships

Mason Beiler

Then-sophomore Mason Beiler during a match against San Diego on Feb. 9, 2020.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Three members of the OU men’s tennis team will be competing at the ITA All-American Championships on Oct. 6 in Tulsa, the team announced on Monday.

Senior Mason Beiler will be representing the Sooners in the singles main draw, while Nathan Han & Alex Martinez, a sophomore and junior, respectively, will be competing in the doubles main draw. Both Han & Martinez will be competing in the singles qualifying draw as well.

Beiler is coming off of a 17-14 record in his spring 2021 campaign, putting his collegiate overall record at 49-33. The duo of Han & Martinez was one of OU’s four doubles teams with a winning record last season, while also boasting the best winning percentage on the team at 61.11 percent.

Since the ITA tournament’s inception in 1979, Oklahoma’s highest finish in men’s singles or doubles has been runner-up, accomplished by both Andrei Daescu in 2009 & Guillermo Alcorta in 2013.

The Sooners will open their fall regular season at the Battle of the South tournament on Sept. 10 in Destin, Florida.

