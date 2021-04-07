OU men's tennis: Sooners fall to No. 21 in latest ITA Rankings

Oklahoma (10-10) dropped one spot in the weekly ITA Rankings to from No. 20 to No. 21.
#Sooners #21 in the latest @ITA_Tennis release!Big 12 play continues at #6 Texas Friday and #7 TCU on Sunday.#WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/VWyEIXInoB— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) April 7, 2021
It’s the sixth-straight week the Sooners have been ranked this season. The Sooners went 2-1 last week, picking up a 6-1 win over No. 21 Texas Tech and a clean sweep of UT-Arlington before losing, 5-2, to No. 5 Baylor.
OU will play two huge road games this week starting against No. 6 Texas at 3 p.m. CT on Friday, April 9. It lost the first meeting against the Longhorns, 4-3, on March 7 in Norman. The match will be televised on the Longhorn Network.
The Sooners will then head to Fort Worth on Sunday, April 11 to face No. 7 TCU at 1 p.m CT. They lost their first meeting to the Horned Frogs, 4-0, on Jan. 24 in Fort Worth.
