OU men's tennis: Sooners fall to No. 21 in latest ITA Rankings

Head Coach Nick Crowell

Men's tennis head coach Nick Crowell watches the Sooners play Michigan. The Sooners beat Michigan 4-1 in the Jan. 28, 2017, match in the Headington Family Tennis Center.

 Noor Eemaan/The Daily

Oklahoma (10-10) dropped one spot in the weekly ITA Rankings to from No. 20 to No. 21.

It’s the sixth-straight week the Sooners have been ranked this season. The Sooners went 2-1 last week, picking up a 6-1 win over No. 21 Texas Tech and a clean sweep of UT-Arlington before losing, 5-2, to No. 5 Baylor.

OU will play two huge road games this week starting against No. 6 Texas at 3 p.m. CT on Friday, April 9. It lost the first meeting against the Longhorns, 4-3, on March 7 in Norman. The match will be televised on the Longhorn Network.

The Sooners will then head to Fort Worth on Sunday, April 11 to face No. 7 TCU at 1 p.m CT. They lost their first meeting to the Horned Frogs, 4-0, on Jan. 24 in Fort Worth.

