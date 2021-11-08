OU men's tennis: Sooners collect 18 victories between ITA Fall Championships, Big 6 Fall Invitational

Oklahoma wrapped up its fall slate over the weekend, picking up a combined 18 wins and a doubles title between two tournaments.
Following a first round exit in his last appearance in the 2019 ITA National Fall Championships, senior Mason Beiler started his weekend in San Diego with a nearly three-hour marathon against Wake Forest’s Taha Baadi, prevailing in three sets, 6-1, 3-6 and 6-4.
Deadlocked in the third set at 4-4, Beiler edged Baadi out in the ninth rally and didn’t allow a point in the 10th to secure the win and his spot in the round of 16.
𝗥𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝗳 𝟭𝟲 🔜 pic.twitter.com/FjGtOrQcvA— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) November 4, 2021
After falling in the first set 6-2, Beiler regained momentum and pulled away to take the next two sets for a 2-6, 6-3 and 6-2 win over Cornell’s Alafia Ayeni. The win clinched Beiler’s spot in the quarterfinal round, where he was defeated by San Diego’s No. 28 ranked August Holmgren in two sets, 6-2 and 7-6 (4).
Freshman Jordan Hasson, one of two freshmen in the nation selected to compete in San Diego, lost 6-3 in both sets to Stanford’s No. 2 seeded Arthur Frey in the round of 32. Hasson took on Columbia’s Max Westphal on the consolation side, where he notched a 6-2 and 7-5 win to advance to the consolation quarterfinals.
A 6-3 and 6-4 win over Columbus State’s Alvaro Regalado put Hasson through to the semifinals. Hasson lost the ensuing match to Pepperdine’s Pietro Fellin, 6-4 and 6-3 to cap his weekend.
At the Big 6 Fall Invite in Waco, sophomore Welsh Hotard and junior Alex Martinez notched their first win of the weekend with a 8-4 doubles victory over Texas Tech’s Franco Ribero and Takeyasu Sekiguchi. The pair advanced to the finals following a 8-4 win over Texas Tech’s Olle Wallin and Dimitrios Azoidis.
Hotard and Martinez claimed the doubles title with a 8-7 (6) win over Texas Tech’s Isaac Arevalo and Reed Collier. The title would not come smoothly, as the pair found themselves down 6-2 before rallying to grab the win.
#ChampU‼️ pic.twitter.com/txLrOok84f— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) November 7, 2021
Juniors Mark Mandlik and Justin Schlageter opened the weekend with a 8-6 win over Texas’ Evin McDonald and Nevin Arimilli to move on to the quarterfinals. A 8-5 win over Baylor’s Jacob Brumm and Matias Soto put the pair in the semifinals. An 8-2 loss to Texas Tech’s Arevalo and Collier put an end to the pair's run.
🗣 Let’s go‼️ pic.twitter.com/cYeEXwg1Bp— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) November 5, 2021
Sophomore Nathan Han and junior Baptiste Anselmo also tallied a win for the Sooners, upending Baylor’s Brumm and Soto, 8-5. The two lost their only other doubles match of the weekend, falling to Texas Tech’s Arevalo and Collier, 8-5.
In singles action, Schlageter reached the round of 16 after beating Baylor’s Justin Braverman in two sets, 7-6 (4) and 6-1. A 6-4 and 6-4 win over Azoidis placed Schlageter in the quarterfinals, where he defeated Baylor’s Ethan Muza in two sets, 7-6 (3) and 6-4 to advance to the semifinals.
Schlageter then faced Texas Tech’s Wallin, who was coming off of a win against Oklahoma’s Mandlik in the quarterfinals. Schlageter upended Wallin in a lengthy 5-7, 6-1 and 6-3 match to earn his spot in the finals. In the singles championship match, Schlageter was defeated by Texas Tech’s Arevalo in two sets, both scored 6-3.
Mandlik tallied a 7-6 (2) and 6-4 win over Ribero to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals. He dropped the last two sets of the match against Texas Tech’s Wallin to fall in the quarterfinals, 3-6, 7-5 and 5-1.
Anselmo opened his weekend with a 6-3 and 6-4 loss to Texas Tech’s Arevalo in the opening round. He rebounded with a win over Oklahoma State’s Francisco Pini in two sets, 7-6 (2) and 6-4 in the consolation draw round of 16. He also grabbed another win over Texas Tech’s Ribero, 6-4 and 7-5 on the last day of competition.
Martinez fell 6-3 in two sets to Texas Tech’s Collier in the opening round. Down 6-3 at the start of the second set of his match against Texas Tech’s Ribero, Martinez was forced to withdraw from the match.
Hotard lost his first match of the weekend to Baylor’s Brumm in two sets, 6-4 and 6-3. He earned a 4-6, 6-4 and 3-0 win over Azoidis in the consolation draw round of 16 after Azoidis was forced to withdraw from the contest.
Han dropped his first match of the tournament to Texas Tech’s Wallin in two sets, 7-6 (4) and 6-4. In the consolation round of 16, Han fell to Oklahoma State’s Leighton Allen in two sets, 6-4 and 6-3.
With the fall season finished, Oklahoma’s 2022 spring season schedule will be released at a later date.
