OU men's tennis: Sooners clinch 11th straight NCAA Tennis Championships bid, will play Denver in opening round

No. 24 Oklahoma (10-14, 1-4 Big 12) will head to College Station to face No. 45 Denver (16-3, 5-0 Summit) in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tennis Championship.
For the 11th consecutive tournament... 𝐖𝐞'𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐍‼️— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) May 3, 2021
The #Sooners are headed to the College Station Regional and will face Denver in the opening round!#WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/bh5t1bZz6z
This is the Sooners’ 11th straight year making the tournament. No. 8 Texas A&M (16-8, 7-5 SEC) will face New Mexico (8-9, 6-1 Mountain West) in the other match in the regional.
OU enters the regional on a four match losing streak, most recently falling to No. 7 TCU, 4-0, in the Big 12 Championship tournament on April 24.
The Sooners will be led by junior Mason Beiler and senior Jake Van Emburgh, who are both ranked No. 73 and No. 85. The duo of sophomore Alex Martinez and freshman Nathan Han are currently ranked No. 35.
The match against Denver will be Friday, May 7. Match time is still to be decided.
