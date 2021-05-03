You are the owner of this article.
OU men's tennis: Sooners clinch 11th straight NCAA Tennis Championships bid, will play Denver in opening round

Jake Van Emburgh

Then-junior Jake Van Emburgh hits the ball during a doubles match against San Diego on Feb. 9, 2020.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

No. 24 Oklahoma (10-14, 1-4 Big 12) will head to College Station to face No. 45 Denver (16-3, 5-0 Summit) in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tennis Championship.

This is the Sooners’ 11th straight year making the tournament. No. 8 Texas A&M (16-8, 7-5 SEC) will face New Mexico (8-9, 6-1 Mountain West) in the other match in the regional.

OU enters the regional on a four match losing streak, most recently falling to No. 7 TCU, 4-0, in the Big 12 Championship tournament on April 24.

The Sooners will be led by junior Mason Beiler and senior Jake Van Emburgh, who are both ranked No. 73 and No. 85. The duo of sophomore Alex Martinez and freshman Nathan Han are currently ranked No. 35.

The match against Denver will be Friday, May 7. Match time is still to be decided.

