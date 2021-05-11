OU men's tennis: Sooners capture 4 All-Big 12 awards, 6 player earn conference academic honors

Three Sooners earned a total of four All-Big 12 awards, while six earned academic honors the conference announced over the last week.
Junior Mason Beiler and sophomore Alex Martinez were named to the singles second team, while Martinez and freshman Nathan Han earned second team honors in doubles. Martinez also secured the No. 3 position title by going undefeated at the spot. All awards were the first career accolades for those players.
Beiler went 3-2 in Big 12 play, winning all three matches in straight sets, including an upset win over No. 9 Matias Soto. Beiler finished the year 12-9 and was ranked as high as No. 69.
Martinez swept Big 12 play, going 5-0 in the No. 3 spot. He was the first Sooner to sweep Big 12 play since Andrew Harris in 2015. Martinez went 12-7 during the season and finished on a six-match win streak.
Martinez and Han were the only doubles team to receive any awards. They went 11-7 during the season and were ranked as high as No. 28 in the ITA doubles rankings.
Six members of the team earned Academic All-Big 12 Honors. Beiler, sophomores Mark Mandlik and Justin Schlageter, junior Matt Rodriguez and seniors Jake Van Emburgh and Max Stewart all earned first team honors. The six players tied the record for most in OU history with the last time that happened coming in 2005.
Stewart was just one of two student-athletes to maintain a 4.0 GPA. The honors for Mandlik, Schlageter, Rodriguez, and Van Emburgh were all firsts, the second for Beiler, and the third for Stewart. All six players maintained at least a 3.2 GPA.
The Sooners ended the season with a second round loss to Texas A&M in the NCAA tournament and will be back in action in the fall.
