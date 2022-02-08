OU men's tennis: Sooners' Alex Martinez named Big 12 Player of the Week

Oklahoma junior Alex Martinez was named the Big 12 Player of the Week on Tuesday after going 4-0 in two matches last week.
The 𝗕𝗶𝗴 𝟭𝟮 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸 wears 🔴 & ⚪️!Alex Martinez earned the @Big12Conference weekly honor following a 4-0 weekend, including a top-25 win in singles!#WeAreOU 📰 | https://t.co/eFCSiooSXI pic.twitter.com/ltDjqumxGm— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) February 8, 2022
Most notably, Martinez defeated No. 25-ranked Aleksa Bucan in straight sets, 6-2 and 6-3, in the Sooners’ 5-2 win over Arkansas on Feb. 6. In OU’s 6-1 win against Wichita State on Feb. 4, Martinez took down the Shockers’ Orel Ovil, 6-1 and 6-3.
The Sant Andreu De Llavaneres, Spain, native became the first Sooner to earn the conference’s weekly honors this season. He has yet to lose a singles match, and his two ranked-wins lead the team.
Martinez and the No. 22 ranked Sooners will be back in action at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, when they face off against Alabama. Martinez will have the chance to bolster his already impressive resume when he takes the court against the Crimson Tide’s No. 52-ranked Enzo Aguiard.
