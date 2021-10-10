OU men's tennis: Six Sooners combine for 22 victories in ITA All-American qualifying round, main draw

Six Sooners competed in the ITA All-American qualifying and main draws in Tulsa, earning eight more wins to end their week with a total of 22 wins.
Senior Mason Beiler represented the Sooners in the singles main draw tournament, bringing home the highest finish for a Sooner since Alex Ghilea reached the event’s semifinals in 2015. Beiler’s week commenced on Oct. 6, where he opened round one of the main draw with a victory over Notre Dame’s No. 25 ranked Axel Nefve in two sets, 6-3 and 7-5.
The next day, Beiler tallied a massive win over South Carolina’s No. 16 ranked Connor Thomson in three sets, 1-6, 6-4 and 6-1, to advance to the round of 16. Beiler notched his third win in as many days, taking a three-set match over Michigan’s Jacob Bickersteth, 6-4, 5-7 and 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals. His run, which was the deepest for a Big 12 player, came to an end following a loss to San Diego’s August Holmgren, 6-2 and 6-4.
𝗤𝘂𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗯𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 👀@mabs831 tallies his third straight win, defeating Jacob Bickersteth (Michigan), 6-4, 5-7, 6-1, and advancing to the quarterfinals! Beiler will return to the court at 1 p.m. CT. 💪#WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/Tdx8coyXFK— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) October 8, 2021
Five Sooners participated in the singles qualifying draw, tying with Texas A&M for the most players in the draw. Sophomore Welsh Hotard drew a 7-5 and 6-4 win over Tennessee’s Conor Gannon to advance to the next round. There he bowed out of the tournament with a defeat to Kentucky’s No. 71 ranked Joshua Lapadat in two sets, 6-4 and 6-3.
𝗟𝗲𝘁'𝘀 𝗴𝗼, 𝗪𝗲𝗹𝘀𝗵‼️Hotard tallies a 7-5, 6-4 win against Conor Gannon (Tenn.), advancing to the next round of the qualifying draw.#WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/TUvh1jzWWl— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) October 4, 2021
Junior Alex Martinez also advanced to round two with a 6-3, 2-6 and 4-1 win over North Carolina State’s No. 82 ranked Rafael Iziquierdo Luque after Luque suffered an injury in the third set. Martinez ended his week with a defeat to Southern California’s No. 119 ranked Lodewijk Weststrate in two sets, 6-2 and 6-2.
Alex with the win!Martinez defeats Rafael Izquierdo Luque (NC State), 6-4, 1-6, 4-1 (ret.) to advance to the next round. #WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/KUWggnxXUR— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) October 4, 2021
Sophomore Nathan Han dropped his first match of the qualifying draw to Arizona State’s Murphy Cassone in three sets, 4-6, 6-0 and 6-4. His week ended with a win over Denver’s Matt Summers, 6-2 and 6-2 in the consolation round.
Nathan with the 𝘄𝗶𝗻!@nathanhan2001 defeats Matt Summers (Denver) 6-2, 6-2 in the first round of the qualifying consolation.#WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/296Tq6kFCo— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) October 5, 2021
Junior Mark Mandlik also lost in the first round, dropping the deciding third set to South Florida’s No. 47 ranked Chase Ferguson, 7-5, 1-6 and 7-5. Mandlik finished his week strong with a win in the consolation round over Arizona’s Jett Middleton in three sets, 6-2, 4-6 and 7-5.
Mark with the 𝗪!@MarkMandlik tallies a 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 win over Jett Middleton (Arizona) in the first round of the qualifying consolation.#WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/B9ZZex8tvx— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) October 5, 2021
After going undefeated in the pre-qualifying draw, junior Justin Schlageter was defeated in the first round of the qualifying draw by Ohio State’s No. 99 ranked JJ Tracy in two sets, 6-3 and 6-2.
Oklahoma was represented in the doubles main draw by Han & Martinez. The duo fell in the first round to Ohio State’s Metej Vocel and Robert Cash, 6-1 in both sets. Beiler and freshman Jordan Hasson competed in the doubles qualifying round, losing to Santa Clara’s Guillaume Dalmasso and Arthur Neuhaus, 6-3 and 7-6(6).
Mandlik and sophomore Baptiste Anselmo joined Hasson and Beiler in the doubles qualifying round, earning a spot in the next round with a win over Charlotte’s Thomas Brown and Mikhail Sokolovskiy in three sets, 6-3, 4-6 and 10-6. The pair found themselves facing the aforementioned team of Vocel and Cash, and became the second pair from OU to fall to the Ohio State duo in two sets, 6-2 and 7-6(1).
The Sooners will see the court again at the ITA Central Region Championships in Lincoln, Nebraska, beginning on Oct. 21.
