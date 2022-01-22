OU men's tennis: No. 24 Sooners sweep Abilene Christian 7-0 after Jordan Hasson's debut turnaround

Oklahoma freshman Jordan Hasson saw the court for the first time this spring, and a shaky start followed.
In his No. 2 doubles match with junior Alex Martinez on Saturday, Hasson made a few mistakes to keep the Sooners’ contest against Abilene Christian’s Daniel Morozov and Tyler Stewart close.
After being down at first, Hasson rallied in his 2022 debut and he and Martinez went up 6-5 before OU won its No. 2 and No. 3 doubles matches to secure the point, leaving their match unfinished.
Hasson carried his momentum from doubles play over to No. 4 singles, where he defeated the Wildcats’ Savan Chhabra 6-1 and 6-2. His confident play helped lead the No. 24 Sooners (4-0) to a 7-0 victory over the Wildcats (0-3) in Norman on Saturday.
“Jordan’s a great player,” OU coach Nick Crowell said. “That first dual match is always a little nervous. We threw him in at number one doubles with Alex, and Alex is a veteran and he’s played there a lot. They got broken early, they were able to get back on serve and then they broke to go up 6-5.
“(Hasson) had a great fall. He built a lot of confidence and just continued that throughout that singles match and got off there pretty quick.”
At No. 2 doubles, juniors Mark Mandlik and Baptiste Anselmo handled Chhabra and Riley Tran for a 6-2 win. Senior Mason Beiler and sophomore Nathan Han defeated ACU’s Mihaly Deli and Jose Maria Rastrojo at No. 3 doubles, 6-3 to claim the point for the Sooners.
“The doubles point is really big in college tennis, and we put a lot of emphasis on working on it,” Crowell said. “It’s good to see the fruits of our labor coming through right now. But we have got to continue to get better. Every day is going to get harder, and we know that, so we’re just trying to continue to build.”
To open singles play, No. 31-ranked Beiler defeated Morozov 6-2 and 6-1 in the No. 1 match. Beiler has been one of the top performers for the Sooners this season, dispatching his opponents with ease. Crowell credited his top player’s performances to his efforts during practice.
“Mason brings it everyday, and he’s super solid,” Crowell said. “He’s put in a good week of work and I think he improved on some of the things that we tried to work on throughout the week, and he capitalized on his opportunities.”
At the No. 2 singles spot, Mandlik continued the trend of commanding victories with a 6-2 and 6-3 win over ACU’s Dario Kmet. Anselmo toppled Stewart 6-2 and 6-0 to earn the point at No. 3 singles.
No. 5 singles featured an exciting matchup between junior Justin Schlageter and Cesar Barranquero. Schlageter dropped the first set 6-4, before winning the next two 6-2 and 1-0 with a 10-8 tiebreaker. Han defeated Mihaly Deli 6-4 and 6-2 at No. 6 singles.
The Sooners close out their homestand at noon on Sunday, Jan. 23, against Nebraska, and could continue to benefit from Hasson’s emergence alongside Beiler and others’ solid play.
“We know Nebraska has got a really good team,” Crowell said, “and so we’re going to be ready for a good battle tomorrow.”
