OU men's tennis: No. 24 Sooners defeat Nebraska 5-2 at home

No. 24 Oklahoma (5-0) defeated Nebraska (1-2) 5-2 on Sunday afternoon in Norman.
The Sooners earned the doubles point with wins from junior Alex Martinez and sophomore Welsh Hotard and senior Mason Beiler and sophomore Nathan Han.
Martinez and Hotard rolled through the doubles match against Nebraska’s Dario Huber and Victor Moreno Lozano, 6-1. Beiler and Han also dominated, defeating Shunya Maruyama and Rudra Dixit 6-1.
Junior Mark Mandlik, OU’s No. 4 singles player, bested Maruyama, 6-2 and 6-3, to give the Sooners a 2-0 lead. Beiler beat the Cornhuskers’ William Gleason 6-2 and 6-2 at the No. 1 singles spot.
At No. 2 singles, Martinez won 7-6 and 6-1 over Huber to push the Sooners lead up to 4-0 and clinch a team victory. Hotard won the No. 6 singles match over Moreno in a 10-6 tiebreaker.
Freshman Jordan Hasson fell 6-4 and 7-5 to NU’s Roni Hietaranta in the No. 5 singles match. Junior Baptiste Anselmo capped the day with a 7-6 and 7-6 loss to Nic Wiedenhorn at No. 3 singles.
The Sooners travel to Oxford to take on Ole Miss at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29.
