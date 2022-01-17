OU men's tennis: No. 24 Sooners continue homestand with 6-1 victory over Purdue

No. 24 Oklahoma (3-0) toppled Purdue (0-2) 6-1 on Monday afternoon at the Headington Family Tennis Center in Norman.
The Sooners clinched the doubles point with wins from sophomore Welsh Hotard and junior Alex Martinez on court one, and senior Mason Beiler and sophomore Nathan Han on court three.
The duo of Hotard and Martinez took down Purdue’s Michal Wozniak and Sebastian Welch 6-4, while Beiler and Han earned a 6-3 victory over Andre Suzanne and Rohan Sachdev.
Hotard, OU’s No. 6 singles player, swept Purdue’s Julen Morgan 6-2 and 6-2 to give Oklahoma a 2-0 lead early on. Han fell in his match at No. 5 singles, 6-2 and 6-3, against the Boilermakers’ Gabriele Brancatelli.
Martinez played No. 2 singles, where he gave the Sooners a 3-1 lead by defeating Purdue’s Tomasz Dudek 6-4 and 6-1. Junior Mark Mandlik clinched a Sooners victory by winning both of his sets at No. 3 singles against Wozniak, 6-4 and 6-2.
At No. 1 singles, Beiler won both of his sets, 6-3 and 6-4, against Welch. Junior Justin Schlageter dropped his first set in a 7-6 tiebreaker, only to win his next two sets over Sachdev to secure a team victory.
The Sooners continue their homestand against Abilene Christian at noon on Saturday, Jan. 22.
