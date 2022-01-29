 Skip to main content
OU men's tennis: No. 22 Sooners fall to No. 18 Ole Miss 4-1 at ITA Kickoff Weekend tournament

Welsh Hotard

Sophomore Welsh Hotard during the match against Nebraska on Jan. 23

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

No. 22 Oklahoma (5-1) fell to No. 18 Ole Miss (4-0) 4-1 at the ITA Kickoff Weekend tournament on Saturday afternoon

Junior Alex Martinez and sophomore Welsh Hotard once held an early 4-1 lead in their No. 1 doubles match, but the Rebels’ Finn Reynolds and Lukas Engelhardt came all the way back to defeat the Sooners duo 6-4. 

Senior Mason Beiler and sophomore Nathan Han lost their No. 3 doubles match 6-2 to Jakob Cadonau and John H. Lithen, granting Ole Miss the doubles point.

Juniors Mark Mandlik and Baptiste Anselmo’s match at No. 2 doubles against Simon Junk and Nikola Slavic went unfinished due to the previous two matches going in favor of Ole Miss. 

At No. 1 singles, the 31-ranked Beiler fell in straight sets, 6-1 and 6-2, to No. 28 Slavic. Martinez recorded the Sooners only point on the day at No. 2 singles, defeating No. 44 Reynolds 6-3 and 6-3.

No. 49 Mandlik lost 6-3 and 6-3 to Lithen at the No. 3 singles spot. Hotard was defeated 6-1 and 6-1 in his matches against Jan Soren Hain at No. 6 singles. 

Due to Ole Miss claiming the fourth point, No. 54 freshman Jordan Hasson’s match at the fourth singles spot went unfinished, as did junior Justin Schlageter’s match at No. 5 singles. 

The Sooners return to action at 2 p.m. on Sunday against the winner of N.C. State and Illinois.

