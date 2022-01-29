OU men's tennis: No. 22 Sooners fall to No. 18 Ole Miss 4-1 at ITA Kickoff Weekend tournament

No. 22 Oklahoma (5-1) fell to No. 18 Ole Miss (4-0) 4-1 at the ITA Kickoff Weekend tournament on Saturday afternoon
Junior Alex Martinez and sophomore Welsh Hotard once held an early 4-1 lead in their No. 1 doubles match, but the Rebels’ Finn Reynolds and Lukas Engelhardt came all the way back to defeat the Sooners duo 6-4.
Senior Mason Beiler and sophomore Nathan Han lost their No. 3 doubles match 6-2 to Jakob Cadonau and John H. Lithen, granting Ole Miss the doubles point.
Juniors Mark Mandlik and Baptiste Anselmo’s match at No. 2 doubles against Simon Junk and Nikola Slavic went unfinished due to the previous two matches going in favor of Ole Miss.
At No. 1 singles, the 31-ranked Beiler fell in straight sets, 6-1 and 6-2, to No. 28 Slavic. Martinez recorded the Sooners only point on the day at No. 2 singles, defeating No. 44 Reynolds 6-3 and 6-3.
No. 49 Mandlik lost 6-3 and 6-3 to Lithen at the No. 3 singles spot. Hotard was defeated 6-1 and 6-1 in his matches against Jan Soren Hain at No. 6 singles.
Due to Ole Miss claiming the fourth point, No. 54 freshman Jordan Hasson’s match at the fourth singles spot went unfinished, as did junior Justin Schlageter’s match at No. 5 singles.
The Sooners return to action at 2 p.m. on Sunday against the winner of N.C. State and Illinois.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.