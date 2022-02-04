OU men's tennis: No. 22 Sooners defeat Wichita State 6-1 at home

No. 22 Oklahoma (7–1) toppled Wichita State (4-2) 6-1 at the Headington Family Tennis Center in Norman on Friday.
The Sooners clinched the doubles point with wins from junior Alex Martinez and sophomore Welsh Hotard on court one, and senior Mason Beiler and sophomore Nathan Han on court three.
Martinez and Hotard took down the Shockers’ Nicolas Acevedo and Luke Mrsic 6-4, while Beiler and Han bested Jackie Lin and Ray Lo 6-3. Juniors Mark Mandlik and Baptiste Anselmo’s No. 2 doubles match went unfinished after the Sooners secured the doubles point.
In singles play, No. 31-ranked Beiler handled his match on court one, taking down Acevedo 6-3 and 6-2. At No. 2 singles, Martinez won in straight sets against Orel Ovil, 6-1 and 6-3.
Anselmo suffered the Sooners’ only loss on the day, falling in a 10-5 tiebreaker against Kristof Minarik at No. 3 singles. No. 49-ranked Mandlik defeated Mrsic 6-4 and 6-4 on court four.
No. 54-ranked freshman Jordan Hasson won at No. 5 singles, beating Lo 6-1 and 6-4. Junior Justin Schlageter ended what was a successful day for the Sooners with a 6-4 and 6-3 win over Alex Richards at No. 6 singles.
The Sooners pick back up at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4 when they take on Arkansas at home.
