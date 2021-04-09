You are the owner of this article.
OU men's tennis: No. 21 Sooners fall to No. 6 Texas, 5-2, on road

Mens Tennis

Then-freshman Max Stewart hits the ball during his match on March 8, 2018.

 Kyla Gillette/The Daily

No. 21 Oklahoma (10-11, 1-2 Big 12) lost, 5-2, to No. 6 Texas (16-4, 1-1) on Friday afternoon in Austin.

Doubles play did not start well for OU when senior Jake Van Emburgh and junior Matt Rodriguez lost, 6-1, to Micah Braswell and Payton Holden. The No. 28 ranked duo of sophomore Alex Martinez and freshman Nathan Han fell 6-3 to the No. 12 duo of Eliot Spizzirri and Siem Woldeab to give Texas the doubles point and the 1-0 lead.

The last duo match stopped when Texas won the point, but sophomore Mark Mandlik and senior Max Stewart led, 5-3, over Cleeve Harper and Chih Chi Huang.

Singles play was also not pretty for the Sooners. It started with No. 111-ranked junior Mason Beiler, who fell, 6-1, in both sets to No. 16-ranked Braswell to give Texas the 2-0 lead. Han fell, 6-2 and 6-1, to Harper to move Texas within one point of the win with a 3-0 lead. Huang finished off the victory for the Longhorns with a 6-4 and 6-3 win over sophomore Justin Schlageter to give Texas the 4-0 clincher.

The last three matches played out, which saw Mandlik give the Sooners their first win over Evin McDonald, taking his first set, 7-6, before dropping the second set 7-6. The third set was a one point tiebreaker that saw Mandlik win to make it 4-1 in favor of Texas.

Martinez lost his first set to No. 99-ranked Woldeab, 6-2. Martinez bounced back and won his second set, 6-2, to head to the third set. Martinez won the third set, 7-6, to pick up the win and move the score to 4-2 in favor of Texas. No. 108-ranked Van Emburgh won his first set, 7-6, over No. 23-ranked Spizzirri but dropped the second set, 6-3. The match headed to the third-set tiebreaker, which Spizzirri won to close out play.

The Sooners will be back in action at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, April 9 against No. 7 TCU in Fort Worth. They lost their first matchup to the Horned Frogs, 4-0, on Jan. 24, also in Fort Worth. The match can be viewed on Playsight.

