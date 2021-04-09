OU men's tennis: No. 21 Sooners fall to No. 6 Texas, 5-2, on road

No. 21 Oklahoma (10-11, 1-2 Big 12) lost, 5-2, to No. 6 Texas (16-4, 1-1) on Friday afternoon in Austin.
FINAL | #6 Texas 5, #21 OU 2The #Sooners fall to Texas in Austin. OU on the road again Sunday at #7 TCU at 1 p.m. #WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/rdXj5n0BkU— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) April 9, 2021
Doubles play did not start well for OU when senior Jake Van Emburgh and junior Matt Rodriguez lost, 6-1, to Micah Braswell and Payton Holden. The No. 28 ranked duo of sophomore Alex Martinez and freshman Nathan Han fell 6-3 to the No. 12 duo of Eliot Spizzirri and Siem Woldeab to give Texas the doubles point and the 1-0 lead.
The last duo match stopped when Texas won the point, but sophomore Mark Mandlik and senior Max Stewart led, 5-3, over Cleeve Harper and Chih Chi Huang.
Singles play was also not pretty for the Sooners. It started with No. 111-ranked junior Mason Beiler, who fell, 6-1, in both sets to No. 16-ranked Braswell to give Texas the 2-0 lead. Han fell, 6-2 and 6-1, to Harper to move Texas within one point of the win with a 3-0 lead. Huang finished off the victory for the Longhorns with a 6-4 and 6-3 win over sophomore Justin Schlageter to give Texas the 4-0 clincher.
The last three matches played out, which saw Mandlik give the Sooners their first win over Evin McDonald, taking his first set, 7-6, before dropping the second set 7-6. The third set was a one point tiebreaker that saw Mandlik win to make it 4-1 in favor of Texas.
Martinez lost his first set to No. 99-ranked Woldeab, 6-2. Martinez bounced back and won his second set, 6-2, to head to the third set. Martinez won the third set, 7-6, to pick up the win and move the score to 4-2 in favor of Texas. No. 108-ranked Van Emburgh won his first set, 7-6, over No. 23-ranked Spizzirri but dropped the second set, 6-3. The match headed to the third-set tiebreaker, which Spizzirri won to close out play.
The Sooners will be back in action at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, April 9 against No. 7 TCU in Fort Worth. They lost their first matchup to the Horned Frogs, 4-0, on Jan. 24, also in Fort Worth. The match can be viewed on Playsight.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.