OU men's tennis: No. 20 Sooners take No. 4 Baylor down to wire, but fall 4-3 in Big 12 opener

Despite fighting hard in its Big 12 opener, No. 20 Oklahoma (11-2, 0-1 Big 12) narrowly fell to No. 4 Baylor (14-1, 1-0) 4-3 in Norman on Sunday.
The Sooners clinched the doubles point with impressive performances by juniors Mark Mandlik and Baptiste Anselmo on court two, and senior Mason Beiler and sophomore Nathan Han on court three.
Beiler and Han handled the Bears’ Chris Frantzen and Tadeas Paroulek 6-1 to build some early momentum for the Sooners.
After Junior Alex Martinez and sophomore Welsh Hotard fell to No. 19 Finn Bass and Sven Lah 6-4 at No. 1 doubles, Mandlik and Anselmo pulled off a 7-6 tiebreaker win against No. 24 Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi and Matias Soto to secure the first point for the Sooners.
That's a 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝗻! Mason Beiler and Nathan Han take court three, 6-1, against Paroulek/Frantzen! pic.twitter.com/B7dmIq95U8— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) February 27, 2022
Clinched the doubles point over the 𝗡𝗼. 𝟮𝟰 doubles pair‼️#WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/F22QPym7yP— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) February 27, 2022
To open singles play, No. 70-ranked freshman Jordan Hasson gave the Sooners a 2-0 lead when he defeated Marko Miladinović 6-2 and 6-3 on court three. Shortly after, the No. 29-ranked Beiler suffered a 6-3 and 6-3 loss to No. 110-ranked Soto on court one. Baylor evened the score at 2-2 when Martinez fell to No. 42 Lah 7-6 and 6-3 at No. 2 singles.
Hotard energized the Headington Family Tennis Center after his 6-3 and 7-6 victory over No. 106 Paroulek at No. 6 singles, giving the Sooners a 3-2 lead. However, Mandlik came up short in his match on court four after, falling in three sets to Bass, 6-1, 4-6 and 3-6.
𝗔𝗻𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗻𝗲 ‼️Welsh Hotard takes court six over No. 106 Paroulek, 6-3, 7-6 (5)!OU 3, BU 2 | #WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/TWS4ZzZURr— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) February 27, 2022
At No. 5 singles, junior Justin Schlageter put up a valiant performance against Mazzuchi. Despite his efforts, Schlageter fell 6-7, 6-4 and 6-3, allowing Baylor to escape with a one-point victory over the Sooners.
Next, the Sooners travel to Tucson, Arizona, where they take on the Arizona Wildcats (12-2) on Friday, March 4.
