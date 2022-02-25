OU men's tennis: No. 20 Sooners sweep No. 18 Texas A&M 7-0 at home

No. 20 Oklahoma (11-1) swept No. 18 Texas A&M (6-4) 7-0 in Norman on Friday.
The Sooners clinched the doubles point with wins from junior Alex Martinez and sophomore Welsh Hotard on court one, and juniors Mark Mandlik and Baptiste Anselmo on court two.
Martinez and Hotard took down the Aggies’ Austin Abbrat and Noah Schachter 6-1, while Mandlik and Anselmo battled back from being down 3-0 to earn the 7-5 win against Matthis Ross and Pierce Rollins. Senior Mason Beiler and sophomore Nathan Han’s No. 3 singles match against Giulio Perego and Raphael Perot went unfinished after the Sooners claimed the point.
In singles play, Martinez took down the No. 50-ranked Perot in three sets, 6-3, 1-6 and 6-3 on court two. Junior Justin Schlageter made the most of his time against Stefan Storch, winning 7-5 and 6-2 at No. 5 singles. Hotard sealed the Sooners’ win with a 7-6 and 6-2 victory over Perego on court six.
Although OU clinched the win, competition continued, and the No. 29-ranked Beiler bested Schachter in three sets on court one. The No. 70-ranked freshman Jordan Hasson’s match at No. 3 singles saw him beat Rollings in a 7-6 tiebreaker, while the No. 88-ranked Mandlik won 6-7, 6-3 and 6-2 against Ross at No. 4 singles.
The Sooners are back in action when they host No. 4 Baylor (13-1) at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27.
