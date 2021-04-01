OU men's tennis: No. 20 Sooners open Big 12 play with 6-1 win over No. 21 Texas Tech

No. 20 Oklahoma (9-9, 1-0 Big 12) picked up a big win over No. 21 Texas Tech (11-3, 0-1), 6-1, Thursday in Norman.
FINAL | #20 OU 6, #21 Texas Tech 1 Unhitch the wagons! #Sooners dominate the Red Raiders to open Big 12 play.OU back at home Saturday to host #5 Baylor at 4 p.m. #WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/IGwj6JgmuF— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) April 2, 2021
The Sooners got started hot with a doubles victory from senior Max Stewart and sophomore Mark Mandlik, 6-1, over Ilgiz Valiev and Dimitrios Azoidis to give the Sooners the advantage. Senior Jake Van Emburgh and junior Matt Rodriguez fell, 6-3, to Isaac Arevalo and Reed Collier to push the point to the final court.
Match point Max! Stewart and @MarkMandlik roll through court three 6-1!#WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/gKMoaFnUte— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) April 1, 2021
The No. 28 ranked team of sophomore Alex Martinez and freshman Nathan Han came out on top in a close one, 7-6, over Parker Wynn and Franco Ribero to clinch the doubles point for the Sooners and give them the 1-0 lead.
Han's got hands!📺 https://t.co/PC0fJAhhPR | #WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/1uBLqC8ja3— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) April 1, 2021
"Nathan Han just 𝙗𝙡𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 that one!" 🔥📺 https://t.co/PC0fJAhhPR | #WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/TVoLpfeqlt— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) April 1, 2021
#Sooners take the doubles point in a thriller!#28 Martinez and Han hold on to win court one 7-6 (7)!OU 1, Texas Tech 0 | #WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/zAZBR1tKD6— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) April 1, 2021
“Yeah, that doubles point was up and down,” head coach Nick Crowell said after the match. It was really cool to see Mark and Max get off the court quick at number three. It gave us a lot of momentum. And then, it was kind of a crazy tiebreaker. We were up four match points and then they had a match point and then we ended up winning. … Our guys fought the whole time and that's what happens when you come out and play tough in the Big 12.”
No. 111 junior Mason Beiler kept the momentum going heading into singles play with a 6-4 and 6-3 win over Valiev to give the Sooners the 2-0 lead. Mandlik dropped his first set, 6-3, to Azoidis, but bounced back and took the second set, 7-5. Azoidis finished him with a 6-3 win in set three to make it 2-1 OU.
That's a set on two for @mabs831! 📺 https://t.co/PC0fJAhhPR | #WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/Msak7RZPlw— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) April 1, 2021
Martinez won his match, taking both sets the distance in a 7-6 and 7-5 win over Ribero to give the Sooners the 3-1 lead and move one point from the win.
Working the point and taking the set 💪Martinez wins his first set 7-6 (6)!📺 https://t.co/PC0fJAhhPR | #WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/MXO1Oky955— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) April 1, 2021
That's 𝙗𝙞𝙜 𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚 tennis 👏📺 https://t.co/PC0fJAhhPR | #WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/tiDaCptXgc— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) April 1, 2021
𝗩𝗔𝗠𝗢𝗦‼️Martinez holds strong to take court three 7-6 (6), 7-5!#Sooners need one more!📺 https://t.co/PC0fJAhhPR | #WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/si643Gfdlx— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) April 1, 2021
“Yeah, Alex's match was a big key to the match today,” Crowell said. “You know he was 5-2, down in the second set and winning that in straight sets really helped close the match out for us.” Crowell said, “Him and Jake finished within a few minutes of each other, and if Alex goes to three and Jake doesn't win that it's coming down there at (court) four and six and both of those matches were seven six in the third so the match could have gone either way ...I was glad to see our guys toughed it out at the end.”
No. 108 Van Emburgh won his first set, 6-3, over Wynn but dropped the second set, 6-4. He won a nail-biter, 7-6, in set three to give the Sooners the 4-1 lead and clinch the win.
An ace to cap set one for @JakeVanemburgh! 📺 https://t.co/PC0fJAhhPR | #WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/tZeqFXJeKc— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) April 1, 2021
𝗧𝗵𝗮𝘁'𝗹𝗹 𝗗𝗢@JakeVanemburgh with the clincher! He battles to a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (5) win at the top spot!📺 https://t.co/PC0fJAhhPR | #WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/UbyZw0Lr7A— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) April 2, 2021
The final two matches played out, which saw sophomore Justin Schlageter take his first set, 6-4, over Arevalo, but drop the second set, 6-1. He bounced back and took the third set, 7-6, to push the lead to 5-1 in favor of OU. Han rounded it out, winning his first set, 7-6, over Collier, but dropped the second set, 6-3. Han fought hard and won the third set, 7-6, to round out the 6-1 win for OU.
.@nathanhan2001 takes set one 7-6 (3)!📺 https://t.co/PC0fJAhhPR | #WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/AL0pe9EKKl— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) April 1, 2021
Oklahoma will be back in action at 4 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 3 against No. 5 Baylor in Norman. The Sooners lost the first meeting, 4-1, back on February 5 in Waco. The match will be televised on SoonerSports.TV.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.