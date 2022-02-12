 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU men's tennis: No. 19 Sooners take down Alabama 6-1 at home

  • Updated
  • 0
Baptiste Anselmo

Junior Bapiste Anselmo during the match against Nebraska on Jan. 23

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

No. 19 Oklahoma (9-1) defeated Alabama (3-5) 6-1 at the Headington Family Tennis Center in Norman on Friday.

The Sooners clinched the doubles point with wins from junior Alex Martinez and Welsh Hotard on court one, and senior Mason Beiler and sophomore Nathan Han on court three.

Martinez and Hotard took down the Crimson Tide’s Filip Planinsek and German Samofalov 6-3, while Beiler and Han beat Rudi Christiansen and Juan Martin 6-4. Juniors Mark Mandlik and Baptiste Anselmo’s No. 2 doubles match against Enzo Aguiard and Joao Ferreira went unfinished after the Sooners won the point.

In singles play, No. 45-ranked Beiler earned his first ranked win of the season with a three set victory over No. 41-ranked Planinsek on court one. No. 53-ranked Martinez suffered his first loss of the season, falling 6-2 and 7-5 (5) to Aguiard at No. 2 singles.

Anselmo handled Samofalov 7-5 and 6-2 on court three, and No. 54-ranked Mandlik claimed the point at No. 4 singles with a 6-1 and 6-4 win over Martin.

No. 83-ranked freshman Jordan Hasson defeated Zach Foster 6-3 and 6-1 and Han closed out the match with a 6-4 and 6-3 win over Ferreira.

The Sooners are back in action at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13, when they take on Drake in Norman. 

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments