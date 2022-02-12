OU men's tennis: No. 19 Sooners take down Alabama 6-1 at home

No. 19 Oklahoma (9-1) defeated Alabama (3-5) 6-1 at the Headington Family Tennis Center in Norman on Friday.
The Sooners clinched the doubles point with wins from junior Alex Martinez and Welsh Hotard on court one, and senior Mason Beiler and sophomore Nathan Han on court three.
Martinez and Hotard took down the Crimson Tide’s Filip Planinsek and German Samofalov 6-3, while Beiler and Han beat Rudi Christiansen and Juan Martin 6-4. Juniors Mark Mandlik and Baptiste Anselmo’s No. 2 doubles match against Enzo Aguiard and Joao Ferreira went unfinished after the Sooners won the point.
In singles play, No. 45-ranked Beiler earned his first ranked win of the season with a three set victory over No. 41-ranked Planinsek on court one. No. 53-ranked Martinez suffered his first loss of the season, falling 6-2 and 7-5 (5) to Aguiard at No. 2 singles.
Anselmo handled Samofalov 7-5 and 6-2 on court three, and No. 54-ranked Mandlik claimed the point at No. 4 singles with a 6-1 and 6-4 win over Martin.
No. 83-ranked freshman Jordan Hasson defeated Zach Foster 6-3 and 6-1 and Han closed out the match with a 6-4 and 6-3 win over Ferreira.
The Sooners are back in action at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13, when they take on Drake in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.