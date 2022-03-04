OU men's tennis: No. 16 Sooners fall 4-3 to Arizona on road

In its first outdoor match of the spring season, No. 16 Oklahoma (11-3, 0-1 Big 12) fell to Arizona (13-3) 4-3 in Tucson on Friday.
The Sooners failed to claim the doubles point after juniors Mark Mandlik and Baptiste Anselmo faltered on court two, and senior Mason Beiler and sophomore Nathan Han lost on court three.
Mandlik and Anselmo struggled early against the Wildcats’ Carlos Hassey and Gustaf Strom, falling 6-1. Shortly after, a 6-3 win from junior Alex Martinez and sophomore Welsh Hotard over Jonas Ziverts and Filip Malbasic on court one evened the doubles score.
Yet, Arizona earned the point after Beiler and Han were bested by Colton Smith and Jared Horwood, 6-4.
Martinez received the bid at No. 1 singles, and he delivered a 6-1 and 6-4 win over No. 120-ranked Strom. Anselmo’s match at No. 3 singles saw him fall to No. 71 Smith, 2-6, 6-3 and 2-6.
No. 88-ranked Mandlik bounced back from an early-set 6-1 defeat to claim a 6-3 and 6-3 victory over Hassey on court five. Meanwhile, junior Justin Schlageter fell in straight sets to Nick Lagaev at No. 6 singles, 7-5 and 6-4.
No. 70-ranked freshman Jordan Hasson tied the score at 3-3 after he prevailed over Malbasic on court four, 7-6 and 6-4.
With the match on the line, No. 29-ranked Beiler fell short at No. 2 singles against No. 102 Ziverts. His 6-3, 3-6 and 4-6 loss gave Arizona the tightly contested victory.
The Sooners are back in action at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, when they take on Arizona State (3-7) in Tempe.
