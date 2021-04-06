You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU men's tennis: Mason Beiler named Co-Big 12 Player of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Mason Beiler

Then-sophomore Mason Beiler during a match against San Diego on Feb. 9, 2020.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

No. 111-ranked junior Mason Beiler was named Co-Big 12 Player of the Week after picking up two straight set wins, one against the highest ranked opponent he has ever faced.

Beiler earned two wins over the weekend, beginning with a 6-4 and 6-3 victory over Ilgiz Valiev of Texas Tech. In the following match against No. 5 Baylor, he upset No. 9 Matias Soto, 7-5 and 6-2. Beiler handed Soto just his third loss of the season.

The award is the first this season for Beiler and the second for the Sooners this season — the other being earned by senior Jake Van Emburgh back on Feb. 23.

Oklahoma will host UT-Arlington at 3 p.m. CT Tuesday in the team’s home finale. The match can be viewed on Playsight.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments