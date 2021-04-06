OU men's tennis: Mason Beiler named Co-Big 12 Player of the Week

No. 111-ranked junior Mason Beiler was named Co-Big 12 Player of the Week after picking up two straight set wins, one against the highest ranked opponent he has ever faced.
Big time in a big match. @mabs831 notched a straight-sets win against the highest-ranked opponent he's faced in his career to earn Big 12 Co-Player of the Week honors!➡️ https://t.co/Mf4fyknvSx | #WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/f1TCsN91uZ— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) April 6, 2021
Beiler earned two wins over the weekend, beginning with a 6-4 and 6-3 victory over Ilgiz Valiev of Texas Tech. In the following match against No. 5 Baylor, he upset No. 9 Matias Soto, 7-5 and 6-2. Beiler handed Soto just his third loss of the season.
The award is the first this season for Beiler and the second for the Sooners this season — the other being earned by senior Jake Van Emburgh back on Feb. 23.
Oklahoma will host UT-Arlington at 3 p.m. CT Tuesday in the team’s home finale. The match can be viewed on Playsight.
