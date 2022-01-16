OU men's tennis: Mark Mandlik, Baptiste Anselmo spark No. 24 Sooners to sweeps of Incarnate Word, Bryant

Oklahoma juniors Mark Mandlik and Baptiste Anselmo were already trailing Incarnate Word’s Joao Sasso and Warren Fulgenzi Jr. 4-1 in set one on Saturday when Nick Crowell pulled them aside.
The Sooners’ head coach had a pointed message for his No. 2 doubles team as the duo struggled early in their first matchup of the season.
“We needed to get a lot more aggressive,” Crowell said. “We were being a little bit tentative and not going after our shots. We needed to be a lot more active at the net and move in on some of our good serves that we were hitting.”
Mandlik and Anselmo heeded Crowell’s words and stormed back to win the final five games and end the match as 6-4 victors. Their win set the tone early for No. 24 Oklahoma (2-0), which opened its spring season with two dominating 7-0 sweeps of Incarnate Word and Bryant at the Headington Family Tennis Center in Norman.
The winning didn’t stop for Mandlik and Anselmo against the Cardinals. Both went undefeated the rest of the day, with Mandlik going 4-0 and Anselmo going 2-0 across singles and doubles play.
Mandlik also continued the trend of nail-biting finishes with a 7-6 tiebreaker against Incarnate Word’s Pietro Perego, a win that featured several exciting volleys. For the remainder of the double-header, nothing but dominance ensued.
“I think our guys got a lot of confidence today,” Crowell said of the team. “From the first match to the second match, we got a lot better as we continued to play.”
The aforementioned dominance was also headlined by sophomores Nathan Han and Welsh Hotard, both of whom went undefeated. In his singles matches, Han only lost five of the 29 games he played.
After dropping his first set with Sasso in No. 6 singles, Hotard bounced back by winning the next two sets, 6-1 and 6-2. Against Bryant’s Andrew Pregel, Hotard won in two sets while only dropping one game.
“(Han) was super solid all day, had great energy,” Crowell said. “He was striking his forehand really well, playing to his strengths. … (Hotard) got two big wins playing number one doubles, and that was the first time I think he had played number one doubles and he and (junior Alex Martinez) are starting to really click there.”
No. 31-ranked senior Mason Beiler won his only singles match of the day, going all three sets against Incarnate Word’s Marwin Kralemann. Beiler and his partner, Han, won both of their No. 3 doubles matches, a 6-2 victory over UIW’s Arnau Miralles and Noah De Luna, and another 6-2 win over Bryant’s Diego Trejo and Aryaan Sen.
Martinez won all of his matches as well, going 2-0 in No. 1 doubles with Hotard, and winning in two sets, 6-3 and 6-1, as the No. 1 singles player against Bryant’s Nick Lorenz.
Junior Justin Schlageter went 3-0 on the day, winning both of his singles matches, a pair of two-set wins against Incarnate Word’s Rafal Bednarczuk and Bryant’s Leonardo Mileikowsky, as well as a 6-4 No. 2 doubles win over Bryant’s Marcus Macaulay and JC Baril with Mandlik as his partner.
The Sooners pick right back up at noon on Monday, Jan. 17, against Purdue in Norman, looking to build on their strong start to the season.
“We’ve got to come back in here and get a little bit better,” Crowell said. “We know Purdue is a very good team and they’ll be ready to go.”
