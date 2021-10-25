OU men's tennis: Eight Sooners combine for 28 wins, Jordan Hasson wins ITA Central Region Championship

Eight Sooners participated in the ITA Central Region Championships in Lincoln, Nebraska over the weekend, tallying 28 wins in both singles and doubles competition.
Freshman Jordan Hasson won the tournament on Monday afternoon, becoming the first Oklahoma representative to win since Alex Ghilea in 2015.
Hasson earned the fourth singles win of the weekend for the Sooners, taking down Nebraska’s Calvin Mueller, 6-4 and 6-3 in two sets to earn his spot in the round of 32. In the ensuing match, Hasson defeated Creighton’s Casey Ross, 6-2 in both sets, to move on to the round of 16. Hasson continued his run of decisive victories with a 6-2 and 6-1 win over Drake’s Markus Bolin to reach the quarterfinals.
In OU’s quarterfinal match, Hasson prevailed in a back-and-forth three set battle, 6-1, 6-7(5) and 7-6(3), to become the second Sooner to reach the semifinals. Following a three hour and 20 minute gauntlet, Hasson beat Tulsa’s Ezequiel Santalla, 7-6(5), 4-6 and 7-6(5) to notch a spot in the championship match. With a 7-6(4) and 6-4 win over Arkansas’ Aleksa Bucan, Hasson was crowned the ITA Central Region Champion. The win earned him a spot in the ITA National Fall Championships in San Diego, beginning Nov. 3.
𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗼𝗻 🏆#WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/uYDAEGDrvK— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) October 25, 2021
Senior Mason Beiler notched his first win of the weekend in two sets over Creighton’s José Oscar Diaz, 6-1 and 6-0 to advance to the round of 32. His next bout proved to be a nailbiter, but Beiler prevailed in a 6-1, 3-6 and 7-6(5) match over Wichita State’s Orel Ovil to move on to the round of 16. Beiler then defeated Nebraska’s Dario Huber 6-3 and 6-0 in two sets to reach the quarterfinals. A 6-4, 3-6 and 6-4 win over Nebraska’s Will Gleason made Beiler the first Sooner to reach the semifinals. A 7-5, 3-6 and 6-4 loss to an eventual finalist, Bucan, knocked Beiler out of the tournament.
Sophomore Welsh Hotard advanced to the round of 32 in singles play following a win in three sets over Drake’s Gabriel Sardo, 6-0, 3-6 and 6-1. After another three set battle, Hotard advanced to the round of 16 over Drake’s Oliver Johansson, 6-4, 2-6, and 6-4. His battle with Arkansas’ Burdet did not require a third set, as the 7-5 and 6-2 result put Hotard through to the quarterfinals. Hotard was upended by Santalla in two sets, 7-6 (5) and 7-5
Junior Alex Martinez also advanced to the round of 32 with a defeat over North Dakota’s Edmond Aynedijan in two sets, 6-1 and 7-6(3). A 6-2 and 7-5 match win over Nebraska’s Victor Moreno Lozano placed Martinez in the round of 16. After dropping the first set, Martinez rallied to take a 3-6, 6-3 and 6-2 win over Wichita State’s Luke Mrsic, moving on to the quarterfinals. Martinez’s weekend came to an end in the aforementioned quarterfinals match against Hasson.
𝗦𝘂𝗿𝘃𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗮𝗱𝘃𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲! 💪 pic.twitter.com/hAgt6WvgWA— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) October 22, 2021
Junior Justin Schlageter opened his weekend by dropping his first set, but rallying for the three set victory over Omaha’s Hugo Piles Ballester, 4-6, 6-0 and 6-3. In the round of 32, Schlageter defeated Nebraska’s Nic Wiedenhorn, 6-3 and 6-0 to advance to the round of 16, where he lost to Nebraska’s Will Gleason in three sets, 2-6, 6-1 and 6-2. Schlageter scored another win for the Sooners in a consolation match against Nebraska’s Calvin Mueller, 6-4 and 6-1.
Junior Mark Mandlik defeated Creighton’s Stratton Brown in two sets, 6-1 and 6-2 to secure his spot in the next round. In the round of 32 Schlageter took on and defeated Oklahoma State’s Maxim Verboven, 6-3 in both sets, to qualify for the round of 16. His momentum came to a halt there as Wichita State’s Nicolas Acevedo took both sets 6-1. Mandlik did pick up a 6-3 and 6-3 consolation win over Nebraska’s Shunya Maruyama.
Sophomore Baptiste Anselmo recorded the Sooners seventh win of the opening round, taking down Tulsa’s Daniel Siddal 6-2 in both sets to reach the round of 32. After a loss to Drake’s Evan Fragistas, 6-4, 1-6 and 6-3, Anselmo won a consolation match against Nebraksa’s Albert Sprlak-Puk, 6-1 in both sets.
Sophomore Nathan Han was upended in the round of 64 by Tulsa’s Stefan Hampe, 7-5 and 6-2.
In doubles competition, the duo of Hasson and Hotard earned the first win of the weekend for the Sooners, defeating Saint Louises’ Theo Ortis and Ryota Fukushima, 8-6 to advance to the round of 16. There they were defeated by Arkansas’ Riccardo Trione and Oscar Pinto Sansano in a tight 8-7(5) match.
The pair Han and Martinez followed suit with a 8-3 win over Creighton’s Stratton Brown and José Oscar Diaz to reach the round of 16. They got the better of Drake’s Olle Sonesson Lidholt and Evan Fragistas, 8-6, to advance to the doubles quarterfinals. Then, a 6-4 and 6-2 win over Wichita State’s Ray Lo and Alex Richards put Han and Martinez in the semifinals. Their run came to an end against Arkansas’ Adrien Burdet and Melvin Manuel after a 7-6(5) and 6-1 result.
𝗦𝘁𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴‼️Semifinals competition of the doubles draw begins at 10 a.m. CT. 💻 https://t.co/PJ4A7BCo7y#WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/GWk60UNutU— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) October 24, 2021
The Sooners will see the court again at the ITA Fall Championships in San Diego, California on Nov. 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.