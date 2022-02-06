OU men's tennis: Alex Martinez spearheads No. 22 Sooners' 5-2 home win over Arkansas

Oklahoma junior Alex Martinez has been one of the best performers on the Sooners’ roster this season, and on Sunday afternoon he showed up big again.
His intelligence and composure were on full display for the duration of OU’s match against Arkansas, allowing him to dominate his opponents. After a rough start in the No. 1 doubles set against the Razorbacks’ Alex Reco and Nico Rousset, Martinez and his partner, sophomore Welsh Hotard, came back from down 3-1 to earn the win, 6-3.
Martinez carried his momentum from doubles play over to No. 2 singles, where he took down Arkansas’ Aleksa Bucan 6-3 and 6-2. His imposing play helped lead No. 22 Oklahoma (8-1) to a 5-2 home victory over the Razorbacks (6-2) in Norman.
Martinez has been a bright spot for Oklahoma all season and was the only Sooner to win a match in the Jan. 29 loss at No. 18 Mississippi, defeating the Rebels’ No. 44-ranked Finn Reynolds.
After winning the All-Big 12 position championship at No. 3 singles last season and finishing as an all-conference second-teamer in singles and doubles play, Martinez has taken his game higher in 2022.
“(Martinez) really dominated with his forehand,” OU coach Nick Crowell said of Sunday’s performance. “He was playing really heavy, disciplined tennis. It was one of the more disciplined matches I’ve seen him play. (Martinez) played really smart, used his head. I was proud of the way he was able to close that match off in two sets.”
At No. 2 doubles, juniors Mark Mandlik and Baptiste Anselmo fell to Adrien Burdet and Melvin Manuel, 6-4. Senior Mason Beiler and sophomore Nathan Han defeated the Arkansas’ Hunter Harrison and Jake Sweeney 6-4 to secure the doubles point.
“(Arkansas) is a great team who had a great fall, so our guys did a great job preparing all week for that match,” Crowell said. “They came out and executed, and that is what we wanted them to do.”
To open singles play, No. 31-ranked Beiler won an exciting tiebreaker over the No. 102-ranked Reco. After winning the first set 7-5, Beiler dropped set two 6-1. In the tiebreaking third set, Beiler scored four straight points after being down 9-7 to secure the win on court one.
No. 3 singles also featured a tiebreaker, but the match went in favor of the Razorbacks. Anselmo won set two 6-4 after losing set one 6-3 to Rousset. The comeback fell short, as Rousset was able to hang on and defeat Anselmo 11-9.
No. 49-ranked Mandlik won in straight sets at No. 4 singles, defeating Burdet 6-4 and 6-4. No. 54-ranked freshman Jordan Hasson toppled Oscar Pinto Sansano at No. 5 singles, winning 6-2 and 6-3. Junior Justin Schlageter lost to Manuel 6-2 and 6-3 on court six.
Fresh off another victory propelled by Martinez, the Sooners return to action at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, when they take on the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Headington Family Tennis Center. Martinez will be pitted against No. 52-ranked Enzo Aguiard in that contest.
“Alex is continuing to roll right now,” Crowell said. “He’s flowing, and we want to keep him flowing that way. We’re just trying to keep him loose, and he’s doing a great job.”
