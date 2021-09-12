You are the owner of this article.
OU men's tennis: 4 Sooners combine for 12 wins in Battle of the Beach tournament

Nick Crowell

OU Head Coach Nick Crowell during a singles match against San Diego on Feb. 9, 2020.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma (0-0) began its fall slate at the Battle of the Beach tournament in Destin, Florida, this weekend, as four Sooners combined for 12 wins across matches against Florida State, West Florida and South Florida.

Freshman Jordan Hasson and junior Justin Schlageter opened up doubles play for the Sooners on Friday, defeating FSU’s John Bernard and Dous Karpenschif in a tight match, 8-6.

The Sooners’ success continued in singles play with Schlageter defeating USF’s Sergio Gomez Montesa. After a tight first set, Schlageter managed to pull away in the second set, 7-6 and 6-2. Sophomore Nathan Han followed up with a victory against USF’s Alvin Tudorica in similar, but opposite fashion, 6-2 and 7-6.

Hasson and Schlageter opened day two of the tournament by coasting to an 8-2 doubles victory. Han and sophomore Welsh Hotard followed suit, squeaking out an 8-7 win to sweep doubles competition for the day.

The momentum continued into singles play, as Han earned his second victory of the weekend, defeating FSU’s Richard Thongoana 6-3 in both sets. In his first collegiate singles action, Hasson continued the winning for OU, taking down Karpenschif in two sets, 7-5 and 6-1.

Schlageter later dropped the second set of his match, but eventually pulled away in the third, defeating FSU’s Sebastian Arcila 6-3, 6-7, 6-1. The Sooners finished day two with five wins in six singles matches, as well as both doubles victories.

Hasson opened day three of play on Sunday with a decisive victory over UWF’s Juan Cabrera in singles action, 6-0 and 6-1. Just like typical Florida weather, competition heated up as the day progressed. Schlageter dropped the first set, but managed to keep his composure, winning the last two sets to take down UWF’s Facundo Bermejo, 4-6, 6-4 and 4-0.

Han hit a speed bump in his second set, but ultimately regained momentum to secure the win against UWF’s Pedro Cordeiro in three sets, 6-0, 4-6 and 6-1. Han  joined Schlageter as the only undefeated Sooners this weekend in all competitions. Hotard  secured the singles sweep for OU, defeating UWF’s Tomas Descarrega, 5-7, 7-5 and 6-1.

Outside of the Battle of the Beach, two Sooners showcased what they were capable of in a separate contest in Midland, Texas. Juniors Baptiste Anselmo and Mark Mandlik won four doubles matches to claim the doubles title. Anselmo won five matches to take home the singles title as well.

The Sooners’ will look to continue their winning ways next weekend at the Battle of the Bay tournament in San Francisco,  which is set to begin Sept. 16.

