You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU men's gymnastics: Yul Moldauer qualifies for 4-man US team; headed to Tokyo Olympics.

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Yul pommel

Junior Yul Moldauer celebrates after his routine March 10, 2018.

 Caleb Weller/The Daily

Former OU gymnast Yul Moldauer qualified for the U.S. Olympic team on Saturday night.

Moldauer joins Brody Malone, Sam Mikulak and Shane Wiskus, with Alec Yoder competing as an individual, as the five gymnasts that will head to Tokyo.

He put up scores of 14.550 on parallel bars and 14.800 on floor to help him to a two-day score of 168.600, good for second at the trials behind Malone. Moldauer shared an emotional moment with OU head coach Mark Williams after his final routine secured his spot in Tokyo.

Additionally, former OU gymnast Allan Bower will head to the Olympics as an alternate.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments