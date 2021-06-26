OU men's gymnastics: Yul Moldauer qualifies for 4-man US team; headed to Tokyo Olympics.

Former OU gymnast Yul Moldauer qualified for the U.S. Olympic team on Saturday night.
🇺🇲 𝐓𝐎𝐊𝐘𝐎 𝐁𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐃 🇺🇲Yul Moldauer is an Olympian! #GymU | #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/zx5robYIFq— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) June 26, 2021
Thank you. Thank you family. Thank you coaches. Thank you to my club gym. Thank you to my university. Thank you to my friends. Thank you to my teammates. Thank you to my fans. But remember... WE AREN’T FINISHED YET. 🇺🇸💪🏼😤 pic.twitter.com/Yfarwapb23— Yul Moldauer (@Yul_Shin0122) June 26, 2021
Moldauer joins Brody Malone, Sam Mikulak and Shane Wiskus, with Alec Yoder competing as an individual, as the five gymnasts that will head to Tokyo.
He put up scores of 14.550 on parallel bars and 14.800 on floor to help him to a two-day score of 168.600, good for second at the trials behind Malone. Moldauer shared an emotional moment with OU head coach Mark Williams after his final routine secured his spot in Tokyo.
This young man deserves every accolade. I'll admit to being more than a little choked up in this moment, knowing how hard he's worked, and how much he's overcome to become Yul Moldauer, Olympian. https://t.co/9LYFfHNGpW— Mark Williams (@wellsgymn) June 26, 2021
Additionally, former OU gymnast Allan Bower will head to the Olympics as an alternate.
