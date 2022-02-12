OU men's gymnastics: Vitaliy Guimaraes returns against Illinois, aiming for strong finish to senior season

Vitaliy Guimaraes watched from the sidelines as Oklahoma battled neck and neck with No. 1 Stanford.
For the second straight meet, the senior and 2021 All-American in the all-around was unable to compete due to a health concern.
In OU’s prior victory over the Cardinal at the Jan. 15 Rocky Mountain Open, Guimaraes had scored a 13.150 on pommel horse, 12.950 on still rings and a team-high 13.700 on high bar to spearhead the win.
However, after he watched the No. 2 Sooners throttle Air Force in their Jan. 22 home opener without him, Guimaraes’ absence proved costly on Jan. 29 in Palo Alto, as OU fell to Stanford 410.250-405.450.
“Obviously it’s been pretty tough knowing that I can’t compete,” Guimarares said of his latest ailment on Thursday. “But I’ve quickly had to find my role as a team captain to have to put my personal stuff aside and still be there for the team.”
The absence against Stanford is one of many obstacles Guimaraes — and his team more broadly — has faced over the last three years. His sophomore season, in which he won seven event titles, ended abruptly due to COVID-19 and a national champion wasn’t crowned.
COVID continued to impact the gymnastics world in 2021, as many meets were held virtually or with limited attendance. As a junior, Guimaraes participated in only four meets due to injury.
However, with the gymnastics world finding some normality again, Guimaraes has an opportunity to maximize what’s left of his senior season at OU. To do so, he’ll have to stay healthy starting Saturday when he returns to action against No. 5 Illinois.
“Finding that balance of being there for the team and taking care of myself at the same time, it hasn’t been easy, but it’s a challenge I’m willing to take,” Guimaraes said.
As an upperclassman, Guimaraes has been called upon to lead and be a role model for a relatively young Sooners squad that features just three seniors and has been headlined by freshmen Fuzzy Benas and Raydel Gamboa.
Both freshmen began their season with a top-three finish in the-all around at the Rocky Mountain Open and have built off that momentum since. Gamboa was the Sooners highest scoring gymnast in the Stanford Open, which qualified him for the Feb. 24-26 Winter Cup along with Benas.
Alongside the two freshman phenoms, sophomore Zach Nunez has been a huge part of the Sooners success early this season. Most notably, he nabbed second in the all-around at the Rocky Mountain Open.
“It’s been awesome seeing how much the younger guys have excelled and grown in just a short amount of time,” Guimaraes said.
Guimaraes went on to mention how energetic the Sooners’ 2022 roster is compared to previous teams, even ones that have finished just shy of the national championship.
With the Sooners confident from having already taken down the reigning national champion Cardinal and knowing the 2022 NCAA postseason will be held at Lloyd Noble Center, there's potential for a sterling finish to Guimaraes’ senior season.
Until then, Guimaraes and the Sooners will try to move past their loss in the Stanford Open when they take on Illinois at 1 p.m. CT in Champaign.
“I think this is another test,” Guimaraes said of Saturday’s dual meet, “for us to see what our team is capable of and what we want to be as a team.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.