OU men's gymnastics: Vitaliy Guimaraes places 1st in all-around as 7 Sooners compete in Winter Cup's 1st round

Five current and two former Sooners competed on the first day of the 2022 Winter Cup with hopes of qualifying for the 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships.
Broken nose couldn’t slow @Vitaliy_5280 down! Your 2022 Winter Cup all-around champ! pic.twitter.com/fb9qFA11kg— Gymnastics Now (@Gymnastics_Now) February 26, 2022
Senior Oklahoma captain Vitaliy Guimaraes showed his experience en route to an astonishing score of 83.950 and first place in the all-around despite competing with a broken nose.
Former Sooner Yul Moldauer nabbed a 81.648, enough to place him fourth overall, while fellow former OU standout Colin Van Wicklen put up a 80.147. Sophomore Zach Nunez’s score of 79.700 was enough to edge freshman Fuzzy Benas, who scored a 79.300. Freshman Raydel Gamboa capped his first ever Winter Cup appearance with a 78.800 and junior Jack Freeman earned a 76.600.
Freeman led off for the Sooners on parallel bars with an underwhelming 12.050. Benas followed this with a 13.750 only to be one-upped by an impressive 14.050 by Gamboa. Guimaraes began his third Winter Cup appearance with a 13.900 and Nunez earned a 13.400. Additionally, Moldauer landed a 13.400 on floor on his opening performance.
Gamboa continued to impress on high bar in the second rotation with a 13.450. Guimaraes nabbed a 13.400 while Freeman recovered with a 13.350. At the end of the third rotation, Gamboa led the pack with an overall score of 27.500 followed closely by a 27.300 from Guimaraes.
Guimaraes set himself apart from the pack with a stellar 14.250 on floor. That was enough to land him in the top three of the all-around at the halfway mark. Gamboa and Van Wicklen secured a pair of 13.450s while Moldauer continued an impressive night with a 14.116 on still rings.
𝐉𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐝 🔥Vit with a 𝟭𝟰.𝟮𝟱𝟬 on floor!!#GymU pic.twitter.com/VbfEN1fYOu— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) February 26, 2022
Nunez recovered from a slow start in rotation four when he landed a 13.600 on pommel horse, the fourth highest score of the event. Guimaraes and Moldauer refused to slow down with scores of 14.350 and 13.789, respectively.
Van Wicklen notched a 13.300 on still rings to lead off the fifth rotation. Benas followed close behind with a 13.200. Guimaraes placed in the top five of yet another event with a 13.600 to lead him into the final rotation with a strong 69.500. While the current Sooners were working on still rings, Moldauer sat in first place in the all-around with a 70.248.
On vault in the final rotation, Benas flew his way to a 14.400 while Nunez notched a 14.000. Guimaraes finished his superb night with a 14.150, enough to place first of 38 total gymnasts in the all-around.
Next, the seven Sooners will compete on day two of the Winter Cup at 5:30 p.m CT on Feb. 27 in Frisco, Texas.
