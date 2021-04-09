OU men's gymnastics: Sooners' Vitaliy Guimaraes receives College Gymnastics Association 2021 MVP nomination

The College Gymnastics Association announced nominees for its 2021 MVP award on Friday, which included Oklahoma junior Vitaliy Guimaraes.
The 2021 MVP Nominees are: Paul Juda (Mich)Mathew Davis (Army)Dominic Ramalho (Springfield)Evan Hymanson (Neb)Jesse Tyndall (OSU)Yu-Chen Lee (Cal)Mike Moran (Min)Michael Fletcher (Ill)Vitaliy Guimaraes (OU)Brody Malone (Stan)Bennet Huang (Iowa)Andrew Lyubovsky (W&M) pic.twitter.com/KtnXehjJry— College Gymnastics Association (@CollegeMGym) April 8, 2021
Guimaraes, who also earned an All-American honor on high bar, led the Sooners to an undefeated regular season and their ninth-straight conference title in 2021. The junior finished the regular season ranked No. 9 in the all-around standings with an overall score of 80.917.
Guimaraes was a big part of OU’s conference championship win, leading the way on pommel horse with a score of 13.650.
Guimaraes and the top-seeded Sooners now turn their attention towards winning a national title at the NCAA Championships on April 16-17 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.