You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU men's gymnastics: Sooners' Vitaliy Guimaraes receives College Gymnastics Association 2021 MVP nomination

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Vitaliy Guimaraes

Junior Vitaliy Guimaraes during the virtual meet against Army on Jan. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The College Gymnastics Association announced nominees for its 2021 MVP award on Friday, which included Oklahoma junior Vitaliy Guimaraes.

Guimaraes, who also earned an All-American honor on high bar, led the Sooners to an undefeated regular season and their ninth-straight conference title in 2021. The junior finished the regular season ranked No. 9 in the all-around standings with an overall score of 80.917.

Guimaraes was a big part of OU’s conference championship win, leading the way on pommel horse with a score of 13.650.

Guimaraes and the top-seeded Sooners now turn their attention towards winning a national title at the NCAA Championships on April 16-17 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments