OU men's gymnastics: Sooners' Vitaliy Guimaraes named finalist for Nissen Emery Award

  • Updated
  • 0
Vitaliy Guimaraes

Senior Vitaliy Guimaraes during the meet against No. 3 Nebraska on Feb. 19.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma senior Vitaliy Guimaraes was named one of eight finalists for the 2022 Nissen Emery Award on Thursday.

The award, which eight Sooners have won since its creation in 1966, is allocated to the nation’s top senior gymnast.

Guimaraes’ nomination comes after a broken nose sidelined him for two meets early in the season. Since then, the senior has been nothing short of spectacular, nabbing a meet-high on floor in the Sooners’ win against Nebraska on Feb. 19.

OU’s captain also claimed College Gymnastics Association Gymnast of the Week honors and Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Gymnast of the Week recognition following his all-around victory in the Winter Cup on Feb. 25.

Next, Guimaraes and the No. 2 Sooners (11-1) battle No. 6 Ohio State (10-2) at 6 p.m CT on March 12 in Norman.

