OU mens' gymnastics: Sooners seeking NCAA-record 13th national title, look to 'take care of business' in qualifier

No. 1 Oklahoma (6-0-1) heads to Minneapolis for the 2021 NCAA Qualifier and Team Finals on Friday and Saturday, fresh off its ninth-straight Mountain Pacific Sports Federation conference title.
The Sooners will be competing against a conference foe in No. 3 Stanford among 10 other teams at Minnesota’s Maturi Sports Pavilion. Teams are back at the national championships after the 2020 meet was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All teams were tested for coronavirus prior to arriving in Minneapolis and will be tested two more times before the competition starts Friday.
“Obviously traveling with masks and shields is very different than other years,” OU head coach Mark Williams said about the challenges of COVID-19. “But, we’re doing what we have to do to make it work.”
There will be two qualifying sessions Friday before the top three teams from each session, along with the top three all-around competitors and individual competitors not on a qualifying team, advance to Saturday’s finals. OU will compete in the first session on Friday against No. 4 Nebraska, No. 5 Ohio State, No. 8 Illinois, No. 9 Navy and No. 12 William & Mary.
The Sooners come into the meet undefeated and with the top team average in the nation at 412.300. OU also ranks first on floor exercise and second on still rings, vault, parallel bars and high bar. The Sooners scored a 412.750 in their conference championship win, narrowly defeating defending national champion No. 3 Stanford, which scored a 411.550.
“We have a chance to come in and do what we do,” Williams said. “We’re going to compete well and kind of see what happens. Most of the gymnastics community doesn’t expect us to win.”
The Sooners also bring a bevy of individual star power to Minneapolis. Junior Spencer Goodell ranks No. 5 nationally with an average of 80.575 in the all-around standings and No. 9 with a score of 13.699 on still rings. Senior Gage Dyer ranks No. 1 nationally with a 14.688 average on floor exercise. Dyer won the MPSF vault championship and is nominated for 2021 CGA Specialist of the Year.
Other star Sooners include redshirt senior Matt Wenske, who ranks No. 5 nationally on still rings with an average score of 13.900. Wenske is nominated for the 2021 Nissen-Emery Award, which recognizes the year’s most outstanding senior gymnast. Junior Vitaliy Guimaraes ranks No. 4 nationally on pommel horse with an average score of 13.663, and is nominated for the 2021 College Gymnastics Association’s Most Valuable Player award.
“Gage has been pretty exciting to watch on floor and vault,” Williams said. “I think all those guys deserve the recognition for their seasons and especially for Matt’s career. ... It’s part of competing well. I wouldn’t expect anything different from my teams.”
OU’s looking to win its first NCAA championship since 2018 and 13th all time, which would be the most in NCAA history. With a national title win this weekend, Williams would also make history with a record 10 titles as a head coach.
The Sooners will compete in the first qualifying session beginning at 1 p.m. CT on Friday, April 16, which available to stream on Big 10 Network +.
“We have to take care of business on Friday and qualify through,” Williams said. “And then we’ve got to go into Saturday and put everything out there and perform.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.