OU men's gymnastics: Sooners' Raydel Gamboa named MPSF Gymnast of the Week after performance vs Air Force

  • Updated
  • 0
Raydel Gamboa

Freshman Raydel Gamboa competes during the meet against Air Force on Jan. 22

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma freshman Raydel Gamboa was named Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Gymnast of the Week following his performance in the Sooners home opener against No. 13 Air Force on Saturday.

The award is the first of Gamboa’s young career and comes after his second college meet. He follows fellow OU freshman Fuzzy Benas, who won the award on Jan. 18 after the first week of the season.

Gamboa was a key part of the Sooners victory on Saturday, as he claimed first place on pommel horse with a 13.150 and high bar with a 13.650. He also came in second on parallel bars with a 13.450 and put up a solid 13.150 on still rings.

Gamboa and the Sooners hope to continue their early-season success when they compete in the Stanford Open against the reigning national champion No. 2 Stanford at 8 p.m CT on Saturday, Jan. 29 in Palo Alto, California.

