OU men's gymnastics: Sooners' Raydel Gamboa named MPSF Gymnast of the Week after performance vs Air Force

Oklahoma freshman Raydel Gamboa was named Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Gymnast of the Week following his performance in the Sooners home opener against No. 13 Air Force on Saturday.
First career 𝙂𝙮𝙢𝙣𝙖𝙨𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙒𝙚𝙚𝙠 honors for Raydel Gamboa! @RaydelGP collects @MPSFMensGym Gymnast of the Week. #GymU » https://t.co/TnV3FZ1l6V pic.twitter.com/FDyLLPw7ol— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) January 25, 2022
The award is the first of Gamboa’s young career and comes after his second college meet. He follows fellow OU freshman Fuzzy Benas, who won the award on Jan. 18 after the first week of the season.
Gamboa was a key part of the Sooners victory on Saturday, as he claimed first place on pommel horse with a 13.150 and high bar with a 13.650. He also came in second on parallel bars with a 13.450 and put up a solid 13.150 on still rings.
Gamboa and the Sooners hope to continue their early-season success when they compete in the Stanford Open against the reigning national champion No. 2 Stanford at 8 p.m CT on Saturday, Jan. 29 in Palo Alto, California.
