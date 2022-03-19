OU men's gymnastics: Sooners match season-high score, defeat No. 9 California 414.200-396.000

OU men’s gymnastics: No. 2 Sooners match season high score of 414.200, defeat No. 9 California 414.200-396.000
No. 2 Oklahoma (13-1) defeated No. 9 California (5-7) on senior night in Norman on Saturday, matching its season high.
The Sooners overcame the absence of senior captain Vitaliy Guimaraes, who’s currently competing with team USA in Germany, to claim their 80th consecutive victory at McCasland Fieldhouse. Freshman Fuzzy Benas claimed the all-around victory with an 84.500.
Senior Alexei Vernyi kicked the night off with a 13.100 on floor. Benas and fellow freshman Emre Dodanli sparked the Sooners with a pair of event-high 14.200s. Senior Spencer Goodell capped the first rotation with a 13.700 to give Oklahoma an early 69.000-66.500 lead.
Freshman Raydel Gamboa stuck a 13.050 on pommel horse to begin the second rotation. Benas and Junior Alan Camillus fed off the Sooners’ early momentum by nabbing a 13.550 and 13.400, respectively. Sophomore Zach Nunez earned an event-high 13.900 to close out the rotation.
Sophomore Daniel Simmons kept OU rolling with a career-high 13.700 on still rings. Camillus followed with a season-high 13.800, and Benas notched a 13.900. Goodell netted a career-high 14.050 to send Oklahoma to the halfway mark with a 204.750-196.750 lead.
Simmons continued to impress on vault as he tallied a career-high 14.750. Redshirt junior Josh Corona landed a 14.600 on his first event since the Nebraska meet on Feb. 19. Then, Benas landed a 15.000 to cap a season-high team score of 72.550 on vault.
1️⃣5️⃣.0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ (!!!)Fuzzy earns the Sooners' highest vault score on the season and a career-high 15.000!#GymU pic.twitter.com/Y6r3wgpjKR— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) March 20, 2022
Nunez led off with a 13.500 on parallel bars in the fifth rotation. Goodell boosted his senior night performance with a 13.600 and Camillus followed close behind with a 13.550. Benas recorded yet another event-high 14.250 to give the Sooners a 345.800-332.250 lead heading into the final rotation.
Competing on high bar in the sixth rotation, redshirt junior Cesar Gracia nabbed a 13.900 for the third consecutive meet. Benas capped a spectacular all-around performance with a 13.600. Freeman sent the Sooners home victorious with a stellar 14.050.
Next, the Sooners will try to claim their 10th consecutive Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championship at 8 p.m CT on April 2 in Palo Alto, California.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.