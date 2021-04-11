You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU men's gymnastics: Sooners' Gage Dyer nominated for 2021 CGA Specialist of the Year

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Gage Dyer

Then-junior Gage Dyer during the meet against Iowa on Feb. 8, 2020.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The College Gymnastics Association announced its nominees for 2021 Specialist of the Year on Sunday, which included OU senior Gage Dyer.

Dyer finished the regular season atop the national floor exercise standings with a score of 14.850, earning his second All-American honor of his career. He also won the second MPSF title of his career, posting a 14.800 score on vault at the conference championship.

Dyer is one of four Sooners nominated for a national award in 2021. Others include redshirt senior Matt Wenske for the Nissen-Emery Award, freshman Zach Nunez for CGA Rookie of the Year and junior Vitaliy Guimaraes for CGA MVP.

The No. 1-ranked Sooners will compete in NCAA Nationals on April 16-17 in Minneapolis.  

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments