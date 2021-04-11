OU men's gymnastics: Sooners' Gage Dyer nominated for 2021 CGA Specialist of the Year

The College Gymnastics Association announced its nominees for 2021 Specialist of the Year on Sunday, which included OU senior Gage Dyer.
The 2021 CGA Specialist of the Year Nominees are: Cameron BockMatthew MartinColton O’BrienCooper GilesJustin Ah ChowWill LavanakulBen EylesConnor McCoolParker ClaytonGage DyerBlake SunCarter TopeChristian Marsh pic.twitter.com/O4lxEJxVxb— College Gymnastics Association (@CollegeMGym) April 11, 2021
Dyer finished the regular season atop the national floor exercise standings with a score of 14.850, earning his second All-American honor of his career. He also won the second MPSF title of his career, posting a 14.800 score on vault at the conference championship.
Dyer is one of four Sooners nominated for a national award in 2021. Others include redshirt senior Matt Wenske for the Nissen-Emery Award, freshman Zach Nunez for CGA Rookie of the Year and junior Vitaliy Guimaraes for CGA MVP.
The No. 1-ranked Sooners will compete in NCAA Nationals on April 16-17 in Minneapolis.
