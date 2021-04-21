OU men's gymnastics: Sooners' Gage Dyer named CGA Specialist of the Week

Senior Gage Dyer picked up another national honor on Tuesday, collecting the College Gymnastics Association Specialist of the Week award.
Another honor for our national champion. @DyerGage collects final @Collegemgym Specialist of the Week honor. #GymU ➡️ https://t.co/VLacCcaNTT pic.twitter.com/ywy2AkQAhl— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) April 20, 2021
Dyer’s coming off two individual national titles on floor exercise and vault where he scored over 15 on both. He led the Sooners to a second-place finish overall in the team finals.
Dyer finished his season with another national honor when he won the CGA Specialist of the Year award. He also won the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation vault title leading OU to its ninth-straight conference title win.
The OU captain has a decision to make as he has a chance to return to Norman for next season with an NCAA waiver allowing an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
