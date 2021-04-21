You are the owner of this article.
OU men's gymnastics: Sooners' Gage Dyer named CGA Specialist of the Week

Gage Dyer

Then-junior Gage Dyer competes during the meet against Iowa on Feb. 8.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Senior Gage Dyer picked up another national honor on Tuesday, collecting the College Gymnastics Association Specialist of the Week award.

Dyer’s coming off two individual national titles on floor exercise and vault where he scored over 15 on both. He led the Sooners to a second-place finish overall in the team finals.

Dyer finished his season with another national honor when he won the CGA Specialist of the Year award. He also won the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation vault title leading OU to its ninth-straight conference title win.

The OU captain has a decision to make as he has a chance to return to Norman for next season with an NCAA waiver allowing an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

