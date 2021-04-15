OU men's gymnastics: Sooners' Gage Dyer named 2021 CGA Specialist of the Year

OU senior Gage Dyer was named the 2021 Specialist of the Year by the College Gymnastics Association on Thursday.
The 2021 CGA Specialist of the Year is @DyerGage from @OU_MGymnastics!! #NCAAMGym #SOY pic.twitter.com/zZBKFD3iJv— College Gymnastics Association (@CollegeMGym) April 15, 2021
Dyer ranked No. 1 nationally on floor exercise with an average score of 14.688 this season. He also won the second Mountain Pacific Sports Federation conference championship of his career on vault after winning on floor exercise in 2019. The Yukon native earned his second All-American honor after winning his conference title as well.
Dyer, one of the Sooners’ captains, battled through a muscle injury through the winter before coming back and helping his team tie then-No. 4 Stanford in March. He was recognized as the CGA’s Event Specialist of the Week twice on floor during the season, helping OU finish the season undefeated.
Dyer and the top-ranked Sooners are looking to win their first national title since 2018 this weekend in Minneapolis.
