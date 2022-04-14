OU men's gymnastics: Sooners' Fuzzy Benas takes college scene by storm as freshman after overcoming injury, doubts

Fuzzy Benas knew something was wrong.
The Richmond, Texas, native was fresh off a seventh place finish at the 2019 International Junior Team Cup in Berlin. Relishing his success lasted briefly, though, as anticipated bad news regarding a nagging wrist injury awaited.
A doctor’s visit revealed multiple stress factors Benas had been aggravating in months prior. Knowing surgery and six months without gymnastics was required didn’t stop the eager gymnast from doing what he loves in the few weeks before surgery.
“I just continued to train on it,” Benas said. “Then once (it was) confirmed I needed surgery, I just trained on it even harder. I knew I was gonna get it fixed either way so I decided to use what I had left.”
Benas never knew a time where gymnastics wasn’t helming his life. His parents, both collegiate gymnasts, began taking him to classes when he was less than a year old.
The sport became second nature to Benas, who claims to have trained at least 25 hours per week throughout high school, and even as much as 35 hours when a big meet was approaching. Suffering the injury jeopardized the countless hours of hard work, and it was a harrowing time when he finally underwent operation.
“That was pretty difficult because I’d never taken more than a week off in my life from gymnastics before (the injury),” Benas said. “It was probably the first month after the surgery that I didn’t come in (to the gym) because I was just kind of worried that I wouldn’t be able to face people that had high expectations of me. It felt almost like it was my fault even though I know, logically, it wasn’t.”
The six month hiatus, although mentally challenging, provided a great opportunity for the young gymnast to visually study the sport. Even further, it created a resilience Benas has carried into his impeccable rookie collegiate season.
Benas heads into the NCAA Championship beginning Friday in Norman as the nation’s No. 1-ranked all-arounder, despite missing a meet earlier in the season and an ankle injury preventing him from performing on floor for most of 2022.
In eight meets, the freshman has tallied three Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Gymnast of the Week honors along with three College Gymnastic Association Rookie of the Week awards.
After witnessing Benas’ speedy success, No. 2 Oklahoma now looks to its CGA Rookie of the Year nominee to bring the national championship title back to Norman for the first time since 2018.
Persevering through injuries and doubt from a young age has prepared the star gymnast for not only the championship, but for the three years after it that will define his legacy as an OU gymnast.
‘He’s just a rare one’
Benas caught the eye of many when he competed at the 2018 USA Gymnastics Championships at 15 years old. Despite taking on the biggest competition of his life, Benas rose to the occasion and snatched first place in the all-around.
Not only did the victory serve as a turning point in Benas’ career, but chirps from doubters after the meet were heard and noted by the young stud.
“It was kind of when I first made a name for myself,” Benas said. “That was actually the most confident I’d ever been before any competition. I had been following a pretty strict training plan, coming in every morning at 7 a.m as well as afternoon practices. Having the numbers to back every routine I had let me be confident enough to know that I was at least gonna place in the top three.”
“Hearing a lot of people saying that it was kind of a fluke, that I didn’t actually earn it … lit a fire in me and made me want to prove them wrong in the months and years.”
Benas responded to his detractors by earning top four finishes in the 2018 Men’s Junior Olympic National Championship and 2019 Winter Cup. Along with the individual titles came victories in the 2019 and 2020 Elite Team Cups.
“He’s just a rare one,” said Sam McArthur, Benas’ club coach of over 12 years. “He’s one of those guys that you just know is gonna hit, and that’s pretty rare in our sport.
“I’d say when he was 15, that’s probably where everyone started to realize … this kid is really good.”
After a decorated high school career, Benas was aware of the immediate success the Sooners had envisioned. Transitioning to NCAA competition added pressure with a new, more intense style of gymnastics that was unknown to the freshman.
“I was pretty nervous coming into (my freshman season), knowing that it was gonna be very different from anything I’d ever experienced,” Benas said. “I also knew that I had a role to fill on the team.”
“I was just worried that I wouldn’t have what it takes to fill that role. It was mostly just self doubt … (but) I got here and I realized that I can work toward anything, really. I have all the tools I need to be able to fill the role that I need to.”
The doubt and high expectations have proven negligible throughout Benas’ debut season. His impact on the No. 2 Sooners was felt right off the bat in the Rocky Mountain Open on Jan. 15.
During the meet, Oklahoma found itself leading reigning national champion Stanford by less than a point heading into the fifth rotation. Benas rose to the occasion, registering a 14.100 on floor, the third highest scoring floor routine of the night. The performance gave the Sooners a three-point lead they took to the finish line along with an all-around victory for Benas.
“He stays relatively calm during stressful situations,” OU coach Mark Williams said. “As a freshman, that’s fairly unusual.”
‘Just watching really fired me up’
The wrist surgery and healing process stood in the way of great opportunities for Benas. Before the injury, the then-16 year-old was expected to compete at the inaugural Youth World Gymnastics Championships held in Hungary.
“I was definitely bummed for him. I wish he had been able to see some more of those international opportunities,” McArthur said. “But… being who he is, I knew it wasn’t going to be a big setback … once he was cleared. He’s just built for the sport.”
When Benas mustered up the courage to return to the gym a few months after surgery, he was met with a new sense of motivation.
“I still came into the gym and did what little bit of strength, stretching and conditioning I could, which was very much,” Benas said. “I was more in there just watching everyone else. Just watching really fired me up and made me want to come back as fast as I could.”
Once questioned, Benas’ eagerness was on full display when he showed up to train in earnest just days after being fully cleared. McArthur told his gymnasts to perform a few basic moves on high bar to ease the return of his superstar.
Disregarding the cautionary instructions, Benas tried one of his biggest skills and executed it masterfully on just his second time through.
“Wow,” McArthur told his enthusiastic gymnast. “That was impressive, but get down. You’re not supposed to be doing that yet.”
Benas never slowed down from there. Just months after being cleared to train, the 2020 Winter Cup rolled around and presented an opportunity for Benas to display his resurgence.
Benas took the opportunity and ran with it, cruising to a victory in the all-around and being the only gymnast to finish in the top three on three different events.
“Mostly it was for myself to prove that I really was missing the sport while being out,” Benas said. “(It was) kind of a manifestation of… being really motivated while being out and … wanting to come back even more.”
From there on, the message was clear: Benas was back.
Not only that, but he would soon give Williams and the Sooners more than they could’ve imagined in his first college slate.
‘A little bit better every day’
Adjusting to the world of NCAA gymnastics along with a few minor heel issues limited Benas’ availability, particularly on floor, mid-season. But the freshman quickly reverted to his dominant ways in the Sooners’ late-season meet against California on March 19.
Benas broke out of his shell by tallying a 84.500 in the all-around. Not only was it the highest NCAA all-around score of the season, but the highest all-around score from an OU gymnast since U.S. National Team member Yul Moldauer in 2018.
“I don’t know that he completely understood the training process of the NCAA before he got here,” Williams said. “It was just a change from what he’s done in the past. Now that he’s had some success, I think he’s trusting what we’re doing … (and) at this point he’s kind of been pacing our team.”
As the freshman’s gymnastics abilities have grown, so has his relationship with the Sooners’ hall of fame coach.
“When I first got here I was pretty intimidated. Such a huge name, Mark Williams, and all the success he’s had in the past,” Benas said. “As the season has gone on I’ve gotten used to what he expects from me and gotten used to the idea that I know I can give what he expects from me.”
“He’s starting to open up a little bit to me and I am to him too. (It’s) turning into more of an actual friendship instead of … an employment kind of relationship.”
Despite the ebbs and flows a freshman season can bring, Williams continued to show unequivocal faith in Benas by having him compete in the all-around at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championship. Despite OU losing to No. 1 Stanford, Benas managed to one-up himself with a second place all-around score of 84.700.
The uncanny success has produced high expectations for the remaining three years of Benas’ OU career. Before looking ahead, however, Oklahoma will turn to its freshman phenom to help it attempt to bring a championship back to Norman this weekend by avenging its loss to the Cardinal.
“I honestly don’t worry about the expectations. I just do what I know I’m capable of and try to build off of it everyday,” Benas said. “As long as I come out of the gym a little bit better every day, then I say it’s a successful practice. And doing that long term … is what’s really gonna show what the OU program is all about.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.