OU men's gymnastics: Sooners' Fuzzy Benas named MPSF Gymnast of the Week

  • Updated
Sooners

The Sooners stand together before the virtual meet against Army on Jan. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma freshman Fuzzy Benas was named Mountain Pacific Sports Federation  Gymnast of the Week following a stellar performance in his college debut on Saturday.

Benas claimed the all around title with a score of 83.800 at the Rocky Mountain Open. The true freshman was a key part of the Sooners’ victory, scoring a team-high on floor, parallel bars and still rings.

Benas scored above 14.000 in four different events and placed in the top four in all those events. His showing helped OU defeat reigning national champion Stanford, Nebraska, Arizona State and Air Force.

Benas and the Sooners hope to continue their dominance when they return home to face Air Force at 7 p.m CT on Saturday, Jan. 22 in Norman.

