OU men's gymnastics: Sooners' Emre Dodanli, Zach Nunez garner CGA weekly awards

  • Updated
  • 0
Emre Dodanli

Freshman Emre Dodanli competes during the meet against Air Force on Jan. 22

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma freshman Emre Dodanli and sophomore Zach Nunez each earned awards following their stellar performances in the Sooners’ 414.200-403.300 win over No. 3 Nebraska on Feb. 19.

Dodanli was named the College Gymnastics Association Rookie of the Week due to his 14.000 on floor which gave the Sooners momentum early on.

Nunez earned his first ever CGA Co-Gymnast of the Week honors following a career-high 82.850 in the all-around. The sophomore tallied career-high performances on floor, pommel horse, still rings, and parallel bars. He also nabbed an impressive 14.200 on vault and 13.550 on high bar.

Multiple Sooners, including Nunez, will compete in the Winter Cup at 6:30 p.m CT on Feb. 25 in Frisco, Texas.

