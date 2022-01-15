OU men's gymnastics: Sooners edge Stanford 407.700-407.500 to win Rocky Mountain Open

Oklahoma opened up the 2022 season with a victory at the Rocky Mountain Open in Colorado Springs on Saturday night. The Sooners came away with a nail-biting 407.700-407.500 victory over reigning national champion Stanford, which finished second in the event.
𝗕𝗢𝗢𝗠𝗘𝗥 🗣️The #Sooners open 2022 with a big win at the Rocky Mountain Open! #GymU pic.twitter.com/rEBgR555OG— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) January 16, 2022
Following the Cardinal was Nebraska with a 404.350 total, then Arizona State with a 375.900 and Air Force finished last with a 323.250. The Sooners also completed a sweep in the all-around, with freshman Fuzzy Benas putting up an 83.800, followed by an 81.700 from sophomore Zach Nunez, and an 80.600 from freshman Raydel Gamboa.
The Sooners got off to a hot start in the first rotation on the shoulders of Benas, who scored a 14.200 on rings. Benas’ performance was enough to lead the Sooners to a 67.250 overall score at the end of the first rotation.
Nunez led the way for the Sooners in the second rotation, nabbing a team-high 14.450 on vault. He was backed up by Gamboa, redshirt junior Josh Corona, junior Jack Freeman and Benas, all of whom scored above a 13.900. With strong performances throughout the line, the Sooners put up a whopping 71.050 in the second rotation and came within three points of Stanford in the overall.
🎯 𝗭𝗔𝗖𝗛 🎯#Sooners go big on vault! Nunez - 14.450Benas - 14.400Corona - 14.250Gamboa - 14.050Freeman - 13.900 pic.twitter.com/aUOF2vzq0u— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) January 16, 2022
An underwhelming performance from redshirt junior Evan Perreault wouldn’t slow the Sooners down in the third rotation, as Gamboa recorded a 13.950 on parallel bars. Benas also continued his stellar night with a 14.150 on parallel bars to inch the Sooners closer to first place.
Three-time All-American senior Vitaliy Guimaraes showed his dominance with a 13.700 on high bar in the fourth rotation, followed by a trio of 13.600’s by Freeman, Gamboa and redshirt junior Cesar Gracia. With those performances, the Sooners found themselves back in the top spot with a slim 273.250-272.850 lead over second place Stanford.
Competing on floor in the fifth event, Benas and senior Spencer Goodell each showed out, with a 14.100 and a 14.050, respectively. Oklahoma rode into the sixth and final rotation with an event-leading score of 341.300 on the backs of Benas and Goodell.
The Sooners relied heavily on redshirt junior Braden Collier to maintain their lead in the sixth rotation, as he put up a solid 13.500 on pommel horse. With an opening season victory on the line, Nunez closed out the night with a 14.000 and brought the Sooners home happy.
Zach Nunez with the 𝙃𝙄𝙏 14.000 and the squad’s hyped! 🗣 pic.twitter.com/dJsqZlLf5E— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) January 16, 2022
Next, the Sooners will return home to face Air Force at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, Jan. 22 in Norman.
