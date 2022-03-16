OU men's gymnastics: Sooners captain Spencer Goodell's experience assisting younger teammates in pursuit of postseason success

A canceled season, a year full of virtual meets and two NCAA Championship runner ups have left Spencer Goodell eager for a strong finish to his Oklahoma career.
Oklahoma’s senior captain will suit up for his final home meet against No. 9 California at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Norman with hopes of preparing the Sooners for the upcoming postseason.
Oklahoma possesses one of the youngest rosters in college gymnastics, with just three seniors and a graduate student. In fact, Goodell is one of just four Sooners with more than one NCAA Championship appearance under their belt. That experience is sure to provide a boost for the younger Sooners when they perform on the biggest stage in college gymnastics in mid April.
“It’s difficult to try and explain through words what it’s like to be at a conference championship or to be at a national championship,” Goodell said. “The message that we’ve been trying to present (the younger gymnasts) is ‘make yourself comfortable being uncomfortable.’
"And so I think they’re well prepared, and I think in general our team is very well prepared to go into any arena, any facility and go to battle and keep our heads straight and focus on the job that we have.”
This youth also means the Tigard, Oregon, native has been forced to embrace a substantial, yet unfamiliar leadership role for the young Sooners. Along with fellow senior captain Vitaliy Guimaraes, Goodell has led Oklahoma to a 12-1 record, helping lock up the No. 2 ranking and positioning the Sooners to make a deep postseason run.
“Naturally I’ve kind of always been a little bit more on the quiet side,” Goodell said “I’ve never really been the most vocal guy in the room, and so it was a big step for me. It’s helped a lot having those experiences from the past, but also the leaders I’ve grown up under.”
Goodell’s career at Oklahoma includes being part of two teams that have fallen just short in the NCAA Championships. In 2019, the Sooners suffered a slim 415.222-414.556 loss to Stanford.
After the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the back half of the 2020 season, Oklahoma found itself in familiar territory with a 414.521-411.591 loss to Stanford in the 2021 Championship.
With Saturday’s meet being the last of the regular season, Goodell and the Sooners have more on the horizon than just defeating Cal.
“I think this (meet) is a great opportunity to try and reach all those objectives and hit those last tallies… that we need to to get ready and feel prepared heading into postseason,” Goodell said.
“For us, going out, being aggressive and shooting for a high mark to kind of set that momentum and get the ball rolling a little bit is really important. This is a good opportunity to send everyone off on a high note and know that we’re heading in the right direction.”
From there, the Sooners head to the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championship for what’s likely to be a precursor for the NCAA Championships. Oklahoma also seeks to take home the conference title for the 10th consecutive season.
The uncanny streak faces possibly its most formidable foe with No. 1 Stanford’s high-powered roster. The Cardinal has cruised its way to victory ever since its season-opening 407.700-407.500 loss to the Sooners. That loss was avenged a few weeks later, when Stanford bested OU 410.250-405.450 on Jan. 29.
“Stanford’s a tremendous team,” Goodell said. “They’ve got an unbelievable amount of talent. The way we’re kind of trying to approach this… is do what we can do on everything.
"We’re a team that’s capable of putting pressure on anyone in the country. And so as long as we go out and we do our job, we hit a high percentage and we keep the pressure on I don’t think there’s any reason to worry or doubt.”
The Sooners have shown their capability to challenge any and all by capturing five consecutive victories, including a season-high 414.200 showing against No. 3 Nebraska on Feb. 19. Goodell was at the forefront of that victory, capturing a first place score of 13.950 on still rings and a second place showing of 13.800 on parallel bars.
Faced with a variety of emotions, Goodell and the Sooners hope to extend their win streak against the Bears.
“As a freshman you’re always told from the upperclassmen that it goes quick,” Goodell said. “Enjoy it while it lasts and take every moment in. As much as I tried to take that to heart, I don’t think it truly prepares you to step up for your last time.
"In this senior class we’ve had some really cool, some really emotional and fun moments at McCasland. And so wrapping things up this season and everything in general is pretty surreal.”
