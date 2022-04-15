OU men's gymnastics: Sooners advance to NCAA Championships after 3rd-place finish in qualifiers

The No. 2 Sooners advanced to the NCAA Championships with a third-place finish in the NCAA qualifier on Friday.
𝙎𝙚𝙚 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙩𝙤𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙧𝙤𝙬‼️#Sooners qualify for the NCAA Championship Finals with a score of 407.290!#GymU pic.twitter.com/Igx1e72oQF— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) April 16, 2022
No. 3 Michigan claimed first place in the qualifier with a 412.890, while No. 6 Ohio State edged the Sooners for second by a score of 407.956-407.290. Senior Josh Corona captured first place on vault and sophomore Zach Nunez took home first pommel horse.
Freshman Emre Dodanli got the Sooners off to a hot start with a 14.133 on floor. Junior Jack Freeman and Nunez fed off the early momentum by nabbing a 14.066 and 13.733, respectively. Senior captains Spencer Goodell and Vitaliy Guimaraes closed out the first rotation with a pair 14.250-plus routines to give Oklahoma a first-place score of 70.531.
Junior Alan Camillus suffered his lowest score of the season with an 11.000 on pommel horse in the second rotation. Redshirt junior Braden Collier continued this trend with an underwhelming 11.966. Despite Guimaraes and Nunez picking up slack with a pair of 13.600-plus scores, the Sooners stumbles dropped them to third with a 133.963.
On still rings in the third rotation, Goodell led off with a 13.700. Camillus then rebounded from his previous struggles, notching a 13.533. A strong 13.666 from Benas kept Oklahoma in the top three with a narrow 201.828-201.562 lead over fourth place Navy.
💪💪💪Senior Spencer Goodell tallies a 13.700 on still rings!!#GymU pic.twitter.com/w54qouZWgc— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) April 16, 2022
Freshman Cailen Walker couldn’t stick his landing, leading to a season-low score of 12.800 on vault. Dodanli got the Sooners back on track by registering a career-high 14.600. Corona one-upped his young teammate by landing an event-high 14.633. The impressive routines got the Sooners back on track with a 272.527 total.
Nunez captured a 13.700 on parallel bars in the fifth rotation. Gamboa then secured a 13.466 which was followed by a 13.566 by Goodell. Benas capped the rotation with a team-high 14.266 to give the Sooners a 340.258 heading into the final rotation.
Guimaraes began the final rotation by landing a 13.466 on high bar. Dodanli continued to impress with a 13.400, and Gamboa notched a 13.733. Freeman sent the Sooners home with a 14.033.
𝙋𝙪𝙩 𝙤𝙣 𝙖 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙬!Junior Jack Freeman registers a 14.033 on high bar to end the night!!#GymU pic.twitter.com/6UygT6b9Ya— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) April 16, 2022
Next, Oklahoma will compete in the NCAA Championship at 7 p.m CT on April 16 in Norman.
