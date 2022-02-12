OU men's gymnastics: Raydel Gamboa, No. 2 Sooners top No. 5 Illinois 403.850-398.650 on road

No. 2 Oklahoma (6-1) defeated No. 5 Illinois (4-3) 403.850-398.650 on Saturday in Champaign.
𝙒𝙞𝙣 𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙪𝙢𝙣, #Sooners!#GymU pic.twitter.com/lYtklOFUZg— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) February 12, 2022
The Sooners rebounded from their loss to No. 1 Stanford in the Stanford Open on Jan. 29 with a huge victory on the road. Standout freshman Raydel Gamboa was the only gymnast to compete in all six events on the day and earned an all-around title-winning score of 82.000.
On floor in the first rotation, Gamboa landed a 13.600 to kickstart the Sooners’ afternoon. That was followed by a 13.700 from junior Jack Freeman, who has competed on the event in every meet this season. Following a 13.300 from senior Spencer Goodell, the Sooners found themselves knotted up with Illinois at 67.150 apiece heading into the second rotation.
A few stumbles by junior Alan Camillus slowed the Sooners on pommel horse, but they came roaring back thanks to a tremendous 13.700 by sophomore Zach Nunez and 13.550 by redshirt junior Braden Collier. Freshman Fuzzy Benas and Gamboa each netted 13.050’s to help give the Sooners a 132.500-131.950 lead after two rotations.
𝙕𝘼𝘾𝙃𝙃𝙃𝙃𝙃!!!Nunez: 13.700Camillus: 12.000Collier: 13.550Gamboa: 13.050Benas: 13.050#GymU pic.twitter.com/2Cxy0S31CU— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) February 12, 2022
Gamboa continued his busy afternoon with a team-high 13.650 on still rings in the third rotation. Freeman and Benas supported that with scores of 13.500 and 13.450, respectively. After missing the past two meets due to injury, senior Vitaliy Guimaraes notched a 12.850 on his first event of the day to send the Sooners to the halfway point with a lead.
Competing on vault in the fourth rotation, redshirt junior Josh Corona led the squad with a 14.500 to match his career-high. A trio of 14.000-plus scores from Gamboa, Benas and Guimaraes helped Oklahoma maintain a narrow lead of 269.900-269.750 heading into the fifth rotation.
After a quieter than usual night for Benas, he came out with a bang and earned an event-high 14.250 on parallel bars. Goodell got the squad fired up after he landed a career-high 14.050 to help the Sooners expand their lead to 336.850-332.100 going into the final rotation.
SPENCE with the 1⃣4⃣.0⃣5⃣0⃣ on PB!!#GymU pic.twitter.com/8mhcxZ4WmN— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) February 12, 2022
On high bar, Freeman continued his solid performance by nabbing a 13.900. Gamboa closed out the contest with a 13.700 and it was smooth sailing the rest of the way for the Sooners.
Next, the Sooners will return home to take on No. 3 Nebraska at 6 p.m. on Feb. 19 in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.